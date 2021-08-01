Tokyo Olympics CEO says COVID cases at Games 'within expectations'

The COVID-19 situation among Tokyo Olympic athletes and staff has been "within expectations," the CEO of the organizing committee said Sunday, insisting that there is no link between the games and surging infections in the Japanese capital and beyond.
"We are conducting more than 30,000 tests every day, quickly isolating any positive cases and taking appropriate steps to prevent the virus from spreading," Toshiro Muto told a press briefing.
"Having gone into these Olympics promising a safe and secure games for all participants, Tokyo residents and the Japanese people, I think we have been able to deal with COVID-19 at a level within expectations so far."
Muto's comments came as infections in Japan sharply rise, with the nationwide tally of daily cases hitting a record high for the fourth straight day at 12,342 on Saturday, of which Tokyo accounts for about one third.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said the surge is not related to the Olympics, which are being held without spectators at almost all venues, while Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has said high TV ratings suggest people are heeding calls to stay home.
"We have the exact same thinking," Muto said, referring to the remarks by the two leaders.
The organizing committee on Sunday reported 18 more COVID-19 cases related to the games, one of them an athlete from overseas, bringing the cumulative total since the beginning of July to 259.
Among the 18, 11 are contractors, five are Olympics-linked officials and one is a volunteer. Five are from abroad and 13 are residents of Japan, the organizing committee said. The figures do not include cases announced by central and local governments.
Regarding incidents of participants being punished for violating the "playbook" -- a set of rules for athletes, staff and media members -- Muto confirmed that so far six people have had their accreditation revoked for egregious offenses.
The six consist of four contractors who were arrested prior to the games opening for alleged cocaine use, and two Georgian judoka who broke COVID-19 protocols by leaving the athletes village to go sightseeing.
A further eight people have had their accreditation suspended, four made to write "letters of commitment," and 10 given a warning, according to Muto.
"This is extremely unfortunate as it could damage perceptions toward the vast majority of participants who are following the rules," he said.
In the latest example of rule-breaking, police officers were sent to a park inside the Olympic village after receiving a complaint that athletes were drinking and causing a commotion, according to Muto.
The Tokyo metropolitan police received the call around 2 a.m. Saturday but nobody was there when the officers arrived on the scene, according to a police source.
Athletes at the games are allowed to drink in their accommodations but not in public spaces. Muto said the organizing committee is looking into the incident and will "act appropriately."© KYODO
33 Comments
Beto Ramirez
Can someone please slap this liar and make him shut up?? Sounds like he’s indirectly saying that he expected a disaster to happen.
Tristis Quepe
Now we just need a quick-witted, undaunted and vigilant member of the Japanese press to ask the simple question: "Please provide proof, dated before the games started, of the exact figure you determined to be "within exceptions".
(Crickets).
Sven Asai
That means, they planned with expected numbers and accepted infections and further virus spreading right from the start. That’s surely a near criminal behavior. Close the event and fire that pseudo mafia.
Tristis Quepe
(sorry, make that "expectations")
Jim
today number 3058 - highest ever for Sunday
Already all the leaders Muto, Koike, Suga, Kono will make a beeline to make statements that Olympics has nothing to do with this explosive rise in numbers
May be difficult to prove direct connection but all the focus on Olympics have definitely dulled the residents about taking precautions on 3 Cs which is undeniable...
snowymountainhell
So, CEO Muto ‘admits’ it was a conspiracy from before the Games even started:
"We have the exact same thinking," Muto said, referring to the remarks by the two leaders.The ‘trial’ will go quicker if the other two admit it as well. -
jiji Xx
...is that something like.... collateral damage?
Larr Flint
I think whatever article or the government will say the so called experts in comments will attack.
gogogo
I'll say it again... We were promised Zero risk... This sliding scale of rewriting history is disgusting.
dagon
According to Herr Bach, there was "zero risk" of COVID transmission withing the Olympic village bubble. Could make a book of all the lies told: from the bid and the summer weather in Japan, the low cost compact Olympics, the budget overruns, Black Tidings.
Finding the truthful statements from the JOC would be the challenge.
kurisupisu
Playing with the lives of the people to host a sporting event?
Pukey2
Is this what they call Positive Spin?
N.M.
30,000 daily tests in the Olympics and less than 10,000 for over a year in Tokyo, only recently going over 12,000 from time to time.
Thanks for being clear that you don't care about Japanese residents (and tax payers), mister Muro.
Dave
How many lives are acceptable?....That is the big question.
Tora
Nah they will spin it like this:
Ummm I think I messed up the double negatives....
divinda
Yeah, and just about everyone else in the country expected a rise in national cases, breakthrough athlete infections, and an overall mess of the so-called Olympics quarantine.
So everybody is correct!!
Nadrew
This is absolutely mind boggling to me. The resources are made available. The will is there. But, when it comes to Tokyo residents? What are the highest number of tests/day? This is sickening. Literally.
blue
Tokyo Olympics CEO says COVID cases at Games 'within expectations'
Well, I understood the "Olympigs" were supposed to be "safe and secure" (安全安心). So, which one was it supposed to be, as obviously one was BS, was it?
Cricky
Don’t think it’s about numbers anymore for these people (Leaders) it’s now a matter of tonnage. And wait for it, it’s the public’s fault not theirs. Because they were wearing suits where as the public are in casual summer attire. Also the current moons phase was totally ignored by almost all of the public.
Commodore Perry
The COVID-19 situation among Tokyo Olympic athletes and staff has been "within expectations,"
I always wondered why people here were ripping into Bach when it was the Japanese such as the JOC, who were truly pushing for the Olympics to be held.
snowymountainhell
And which party will you support from now ??- *@TARTANK 6:47pm: “…still carry on the games??? . causing deaths, this is a critical and criminal case*.”
Paul
Where did this come from??? Since when there was an acceptable number of cases??? We were told it was going to be safe Olympics for athletes!!!! So it was all lies then!!! What else did they not tell us is acceptable???
blvtzpk
I predict something along the lines of the following appearing here very soon…
shogun36
Why? Sharing the same brain again?
What other bits of wisdom will these three stooges come up with next?
when’s the last time we heard anything from Muto anyways?
I noticed Aso is the only smart one, shutting his mouth and cashing his bribes.
snowymountainhell
These 3 ‘admitted conspirators’ & their profiteering ‘friends’ are anything but ‘caring and honorable’ @[insertAnglo1stNameOnlyHere] 6:58pm:
hatsufred
@Larry flint at 0505. Correct because these so called leaders are going to destroy the reputation of Japan with their incompetence
lolwut
Didn't they expect none?
Jim kirk
The silly Olympics has more than 259 athletes and staff members test positive for COVID-19. This is connected to Olympics, now people are going outside to see and take photos that has to do with games. Government said stay home.
Also, government is neglecting their duties, to focus on the Olympics games. Everyone should listen to the experts, when they say stay home. It really does not feel like a state of emergency.
Stay safe everyone!
snowymountainhell
Note: The JOC cumulative numbers (259 to date) got ‘buried deep’ in the middle of the article, AFTER their routine ‘prep’agander about “within expectations”:
snowymountainhell
Previously, they had there own headline about every 2 days.
Here’s their Olympic ‘track record’ so far:
Thomas Goodtime
Who are these utter sad cases hanging around the Olympics stadium at night? Get a life.
YeahRight
I thought it was supposed to be zero.
Paul G
There is 100% agreement it is going good. Also if cases is 259 then less than 1%. Well done to Mr Bach for leadership. I’m waiting now for baseball gold. As Koike san said…..many are staying home to keep Tokyo virus infection low.