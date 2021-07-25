Tokyo Olympics report 1st post-competition COVID-19 case

The first COVID-19 infection of an athlete at the Tokyo Olympics after competing has been confirmed, games organizers said Sunday, amid public concerns about the further spread of the coronavirus.

Dutch rower Finn Florijn tested positive for COVID-19 after competing in his heat at the Olympics on Friday, according to the organizers.

The 21-year-old, who had been staying at the athletes' village, forfeited Saturday's repechage race in single sculls and is self-isolating at a separate location.

The Olympic organizing committee said it is working to determine whether anyone has been in close contact with Florijn, who they previously said was unable to row for "medical reasons." A separate member of the Dutch rowing team, not an athlete, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Rowing events on Sunday were held as scheduled.

The committee reported a total of 10 new infections related to the Olympics on Sunday, including another athlete from overseas, bringing the total since the beginning of this month to 132.

The total includes six games officials, one contractor and one media member, they said. One official was staying at the athletes' village.

The data go back to July 1 and do not include athletes and staff who tested positive at pre-games training camps in Japan.

Separately, the Tokyo metropolitan police have said nine officers who worked security at Olympic venues before the games officially started on Friday tested positive for COVID-19.

The officers, all in their 20s and 30s, belong to the same squad on loan from the Hyogo prefectural police. About 40 others who shared sanitary facilities with them at their accommodations are self-isolating, according to the metropolitan police.

