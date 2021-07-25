Tokyo Olympics see 16 more COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 148

Sixteen more people related to the Tokyo Olympics have tested positive for COVID-19, including three athletes from overseas, bringing the total since the beginning of this month to 148, games organizers said Monday.

The three athletes were not staying at the athletes' village, the organizers said. The 13 are eight games-related officials, one of whom was living in the village, four contractors and a member of the organizing committee. Of the 16, 10 were from overseas.

The number of COVID-19 infections, compiled by the organizers since July 1, excludes those announced by central and local governments.

