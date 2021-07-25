Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo Olympics see 16 more COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 148

1 Comment
TOKYO

Sixteen more people related to the Tokyo Olympics have tested positive for COVID-19, including three athletes from overseas, bringing the total since the beginning of this month to 148, games organizers said Monday.

The three athletes were not staying at the athletes' village, the organizers said. The 13 are eight games-related officials, one of whom was living in the village, four contractors and a member of the organizing committee. Of the 16, 10 were from overseas.

The number of COVID-19 infections, compiled by the organizers since July 1, excludes those announced by central and local governments.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Next headline: The games organisers were given a strict talking-to by the IOC, and quickly reversed their figure from "sixteen" to "none".

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Many Olympic staff who are living at the hotels are actually leaving their phones at the hotel and partying at Roppongi, etc.

Really sad control by the JP government. You just need to go to Roppongi at night to find them.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Japan’s Summer Foods

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #140: Deprived Students Explore Virtual Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From ‘Carnivore’ To ‘Herbivore’: 5+ Types Of Men You’ll Meet In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Preparing For Japan’s Yukata Season

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

10 Tokyo Style Tips to Stay Cool When the Weather Gets Hot

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Coping With Weight Gain In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #141: Brace Yourself, Summer is Coming

GaijinPot Blog

10 Useful Everyday Japanese Beauty Products

GaijinPot Blog