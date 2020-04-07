Tokyo reports 83 new coronavirus infections Monday; down 60 from Sunday

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 83 new coronavirus cases following two days of three-digit increases, as it continues to grapple with a recent spike in the number of infections.
Monday's figure brought the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Tokyo to 1,116 after it logged the highest rate of increase on record for daily infections on Sunday at 143, compared with 117 the previous day.
"There is a tendency for the number of people who visit hospitals to fall during the weekend as medical institutions scale down their services," a Tokyo official said, referring to a possible reason for the latest lower figure.
The new tally comes as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to declare a state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures as early as Tuesday to step up efforts to curtail the spread of the virus.
Of the 83 new cases, infection routes of 73 have not been identified, while there were no reports of fatalities or seriously ill patients among them, the metropolitan government said. By age group, patients in their 20s to 40s totaled 54.
"Please understand it is a measure to protect you, your family, and society. Please act properly," Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike told a press conference and again requested residents in the Japanese capital to refrain from going out for nonessential reasons.
With the number of infections continuing to rise in major cities like Tokyo and Osaka, Abe said the emergency declaration will be effective until May 6 and cover these two areas as well as the prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa, Saitama, Hyogo and Fukuoka.
Once declared, prefectural governors will be able to tell the public to stay at home and request the closure of schools and other facilities.
Touching on the forthcoming declaration, Koike said that "it does not involve suspension of public transportation, and it is not a citywide lockdown as seen overseas."
Among confirmed coronavirus patients, 1,034 remain in hospitals. The others have been discharged or have died.
The metropolitan government will begin transferring patients with mild or no symptoms from hospitals to designated hotels and other lodging facilities on Tuesday as it wants to prioritize treatment for patients with severe symptoms.
The health ministry asked prefectural governments across Japan last week to consider securing hotels or preparing facilities to accept patients with mild or no symptoms.
The metropolitan government said it has requested a disaster relief dispatch by the Ground Self-Defense Force to support infected people and the Defense Ministry is set to send about 10 personnel.
Overall in Japan, the number of infections has surpassed 4,700, with 108 deaths.© KYODO
8 Comments
Login to comment
oldman_13
Very encouraging news, hopefully it will continue to go down.
Make no mistake though the naysayers have their own reasons for the lowering rate, with such reasons as that given in the article where hospitals in Japan are not as busy on weekends. They can never praise or be positive about anything Japan does in the fight against coronavirus.
Any other country where the infection rate goes down, these same people would be praising their people for doing a great job in practicing social distancing and other measures to fight the virus.
zatoizugoodo
I'd like to see how many tests were conducted on each day.
Fuzzy
@oldman_13
Surely you can't be serious. A one day decline means absolutely nothing. Even if it wasn't the Monday factor. We'd need to see several days of decline to start being optimistic that things are improving. Even then the optimism would need to be cautious.
KnowBetter
These stories are nothing but irresponsible as they fan the flames of "it's not that bad really, see how low the new cases are". Japan barely tests anyone so of course Japan's numbers are going to be low and if you test fewer people the following day, you can almost guarantee your numbers will be lower.
SauloJpn
How about comparing it to last Monday's numbers when it was only 13 after being over 40 for two consecutive days.
Bububu4
Monday’s results are from tests taken on Sunday. Ever try to go to the hospital on a Sunday in Japan? They’re mostly closed. I don’t think a decline in positive results means much in this case.
Fuzzy
@KnowBetter
To be fair, the article is reporting the "facts" and in a balanced way that offers a possible reason for the lower number. I don't see a problem with the article itself. The problem will be with the posters who will twist the facts to support their narrative.
Burning Bush
Testing is far more widespread than it used to be, so of course they are finding new cases.
The total infections number is inaccurate because they're not following up on past infections, the number still includes people from February who have almost certainly recovered.
A very important number would the percentage of positives vs. total number tested. That would provide an indication as to whether it's actually spreading or not.
That number is difficult to find.
james
Very good point Burning Bush. I hope that they clarify the number of currently infected patients. After 3-4 weeks of being infected most certainly you are either recovered or dead.