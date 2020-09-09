Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo to end shorter hours for bars; virus alert to be lowered

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government plans to end next week its policy of asking establishments serving alcohol in the capital's central 23 wards to close by 10 p.m., as the number of coronavirus cases has been trending downward in recent days, a source familiar with the situation said Wednesday.

The removal of the request could take place on Tuesday and the metropolitan government is expected to lower its virus alert by one notch from the highest of four levels, which means "infections are spreading."

The plan will be finalized following talks with a panel of experts on Thursday, the source said.

In a related development, Japan will consider raising the upper limit for the number of spectators at sports, concerts and other events to up to 20,000 from the current 5,000, according to a senior government official.

The government will weigh raising the ceiling following a request from the country's pro baseball and soccer leagues to raise the maximum attendance to 20,000 spectators or 50 percent of a venue's capacity, whichever is less.

"We will take into account their request and consider it," Yasutoshi Nishimura, economic revitalization minister in charge of coronavirus response, said at a press conference, adding the new rule may be imposed in time for a four-day weekend in Japan starting Sept 19.

Under the current rule, venues for events are allowed to hold up to 50 percent of their capacity or up to a total of 5,000 people as part of measures to prevent the virus spread. The government will discuss easing the limit during a meeting with a panel of medical experts on Friday.

Japan logged over 500 new virus infections on Wednesday, down from the 1,300-1,500 level in early August.

The number of virus cases in Tokyo has also been trending downward. On Wednesday, the capital reported 149 new cases, down from 300 to 500 in early to mid-August.

Tokyo raised its alert for the coronavirus pandemic to the highest of the four levels on July 15 following a spike in infections in the capital.

The request for establishments serving alcohol and karaoke bars to shorten their hours was initially scheduled to be lifted at the end of August.

However, the metropolitan government decided late last month to extend it for establishments in Tokyo's 23 wards, where many cases of infections were found.

The request for shorter hours from Aug 3, has already ended outside of the heart of the capital.

The Japanese government initially planned to ease the spectator limit on Aug. 1, but it was later extended to the end of August and then to the end of this month as the country struggled to contain the virus.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

And the result? Infections will rise again.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Reading Emergency Alerts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Out & About

On Cloud Nine: Living the High Life with Cé La Vi Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Hetsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

Kamayahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Nakatsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Japanese Pantry: What Is Okara?

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Munakata Taisha and the Forbidden Island of Okinoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #96: Awesome Japanese Watermelon Art

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Exploring A Creative Outlet With Kaila Ocampo

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Afro-Textured Hair In Japan: Decolonizing The Afro

Savvy Tokyo