Tokyo enters 4th COVID-19 emergency, covering Olympics period

The Japanese government put Tokyo under its fourth COVID-19 state of emergency from Monday to Aug 22, a period that will cover the duration of the Olympics, in an effort to curb a resurgence in coronavirus infections.

With the measure, the government aims to curb the movements of people during the Tokyo Olympics and the summer vacation, including Japan's "bon" holiday in mid-August.

The Summer Games, which will open July 23 and end Aug 8, will be held behind closed doors at almost all venues.

On Sunday, the Tokyo metropolitan government reported 614 new coronavirus cases, topping the number posted a week earlier for the 22nd straight day.

The capital's seven-day rolling average of infections per day stood at 733.9, up 26.1 percent from the previous week.

Besides Tokyo, a COVID-19 state of emergency in Okinawa Prefecture, as well as a quasi-state of emergency in Chiba, Saitama, Kanagawa and Osaka prefectures, which had been set to expire at midnight Sunday, will be extended to Aug. 22.

The quasi-state of emergency in five other prefectures -- Hokkaido, Aichi, Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka -- will expire at midnight Sunday as scheduled.

Compared to a state of emergency, a semi-measure carries fewer restrictions on business activity and targets high-risk areas rather than entire prefectures.

In areas under the state of emergency, food service establishments are prohibited from serving alcohol and required to close by 8 p.m.

Under the quasi-state of emergency, serving alcohol is banned in principle, but some establishments may be allowed to serve alcohol by 7 p.m., subject to a governor's approval, with proper antivirus measures in place.

In Tokyo, major commercial facilities including department stores will be asked to close by 8 p.m. Attendance at large events such as sports games and concerts will be capped at 5,000 people or 50 percent of a venue's capacity, whichever is fewer.

The capital entered into its first COVID-19 state of emergency in April 2020 and a second emergency in January this year.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a third emergency for Tokyo in April, which had been initially scheduled to last about two weeks but was extended until June 20.

The emergency was eased to a semi-emergency for Tokyo on June 21 but it is set to go back to what will be a fourth emergency after just about three weeks due to the recent rebound in infections.

