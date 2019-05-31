Auotomated train travels in wrong direction, injuring 20 in Yokohama

The scene at Shin-Sugita Station in Yokohama on Saturday night

An automated train operated by Yokohama Seaside Line Co traveled in the wrong direction on Saturday, causing about 20 people to be injured, a local fire department said.

Three people appeared to have suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries as the driverless train ran about 25 meters and made contact with a bumping post at Shin-Sugita Station at around 8:15 p.m., the department said.

Of the injured, 15 were taken to hospitals, the department said.

The trains are on an 11-kilometer automated guideway transit system connecting Shin-Sugita and Kanazawa-Hakkei in Yokohama.

One of the passengers, 46-year-old Kenichi Aoki, said the train suddenly stopped shortly after departure and moved backward. He was thrown out of his seat and hit his head on a handrail.

"I couldn't tell what happened at the time," he said, adding another passenger nearby was bleeding from the head and children were crying.

