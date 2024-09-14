 Japan Today
national

Typhoon Bebinca approaches southwestern Japan islands

TOKYO

Typhoon Bebinca neared Japan's southwestern island region of Amami on Saturday, with the weather agency warning of heavy rain, strong winds and high tides in the area.

As of 8 p.m., the typhoon, the 13th this year, was located about 50 kilometers south-southwest of the city of Amami and was moving northwest at around 30 km per hour, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

It was packing winds of up to 144 kph with an atmospheric pressure of 980 hectopascals at its center, it said.

The agency forecast winds of up to 126 kph in Amami and 108 kph in Okinawa on Sunday, with waves of up to 6 meters in Amami and in the southern Kyushu region in the country's southwest, and 5 meters in Okinawa.

Rainfall in the 24 hours through 6 p.m. Sunday was expected to reach 150 millimeters in parts of southern Kyushu and Amami, and 60 mm in Okinawa.

They gonna get hit two.mirevtimes this week

0 ( +0 / -0 )

