Typhoon pounds southwestern Japan; at least 5 injured

Typhoon Chanthu made landfall in Japan's southwestern main island of Kyushu with heavy rains and strong winds on Friday, disrupting traffic and causing power outages while at least five people were injured in the region, the weather agency and local authorities said.
The season's 14th typhoon prompted railway operators to suspend shinkansen (bullet train) services in the Kyushu region and some of the western Japan area, while many flights were canceled.
In Fukuoka Prefecture, where the typhoon made landfall, a man in his 80s and another in his 30s sustained injuries after falling due to strong winds, rescue workers said.
A woman in her 60s and a man in his 50s were also injured after gusts knocked them off their bicycles in neighboring Saga Prefecture. In Nagasaki Prefecture, a woman in her 80s cut her toes on glass from a broken window, according to rescue workers.
About 7,200 households temporarily lost power in the stormy weather, according to Kyushu Electric Power Co.
After traversing the northern part of Kyushu, the typhoon moved east and hit the neighboring main island of Shikoku, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
Typhoon Chanthu is forecast to travel eastward and reach in the Pacific Ocean off central and eastern Japan on Saturday night, although it is likely to weaken into an extratropical cyclone by that time.
In the 24 hours through midnight Saturday, rainfall of up to 250 millimeters is forecast for the Tokai region in central Japan and up to 200mm in regions around Tokyo and Osaka.© KYODO
Hiro
Why anyone would ride a bicycle during a typhoon is beyond me. But i hope they recovered and everyone stay safe.
fish10
I was thinking exactly the same thing. But some people think those mamacharis make them invencible.
ShinkansenCaboose
At noon in Kyoto I have a Shinkansen ride heading toward ShiYokojama. Hope it is still running
piskian
Some have no choice about riding,but it can be fun if you catch a prevailing wind with an umbrella onboard.
We're getting some good waves down here,so not all bad news.
gaijinpapa
Whether it’s ignoring all notions of safety crossing roads and riding bikes, or weird, reckless behavior during typhoons - old people in Japan set the standard.
people in most countries get more cautious as they get older - not in Japan.
piskian
At least the typhoon wasn't named Cthulhu.Which is how I read it!
TokyoJoe
Especially with their first born strapped to the front acting as a battering ram.
P. Smith
ShinkansenCabooseToday 07:09 am JST
My friend SandyBeachHeaven is also scheduled for that train. He’ll be riding in the green m car. Always does. Hasn’t stopped traveling during the pandemic because he wants to support businesses.
zichi
Not much of a typhoon currently over Hyogo. Some rain. I didn't even bother closing the shutters.