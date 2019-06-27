Typhoon may bring heavy rain to eastern Japan, disrupt transport

A typhoon may bring downpours and strong winds with thunderstorms to eastern Japan on Friday after heavy rain in some western regions, the weather agency said, warning of possible transport disruption during morning rush hours.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued alerts for mudslides, floods and high waves across a wide part of the country, as a tropical depression was upgraded to a typhoon off the coast of Kochi Prefecture in the Shikoku region, western Japan, at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Typhoon Sepat is projected to travel eastward and reach the sea off the coast of Choshi, Chiba Prefecture, by Friday morning and weaken to an extratropical cyclone, according to the agency.

Traffic in Tokyo and its neighboring prefectures may be affected by heavy rain on Friday morning, while downpours are expected in the early hours of Friday in Osaka, the venue for a Group of 20 summit on Friday and Saturday, according to the agency.

Over 70 millimeters of rainfall per hour were observed Thursday in the town of Tano in Kochi Prefecture, while downpours reached 240 mm in 24 hours through Thursday evening in the town of Kamikatsu, Tokushima Prefecture in Shikoku.

In the 24-hour period through 6 p.m. Friday, 150 mm of rain are forecast in the Tokai and Kinki regions and 120 mm in the Tohoku, Kanto-Koshin and Shikoku regions.

