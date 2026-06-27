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Landslide in western Japan
Photo shows police officers and others conducting a search and rescue operation Saturday in Hirao, Yamaguchi Prefecture. Image: Kyodo
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2 typhoons pass along Japan's Pacific coast; 1 dead in landslide

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TOKYO

Two typhoons passed along Japan's Pacific coast on Saturday, leaving one dead and three injured, the weather agency and local authorities said.

Typhoon Higos and Typhoon Mekkhal and a seasonal rain front brought downpours to the southwestern, western and eastern coastal regions, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Heavy rain caused landslides and damaged roads, while disrupting air and rail transportation services.

A man in his 70s was found without vital signs and three others were injured in Yamaguchi Prefecture after a home collapsed due to a landslide on Friday. The man was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Both typhoons had weakened to tropical depressions by the end of Saturday after passing by the eastern region, the agency said.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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