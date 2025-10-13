Typhoon passes through Izu island chain

Typhoon Nakri passed through the Izu island chain south of Tokyo on Monday night as it moved eastward away from the Japanese archipelago, after part of the chain was lashed by another typhoon last week.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of strong winds and high waves, as well as possible landslides where the ground has been loosened by the recent heavy rainfall.

As of 9 p.m., Typhoon Nakri was moving east-northeast in the Pacific at a speed of 40 kilometers per hour, packing winds of up to 180 kph, the agency said.

Last Thursday, Typhoon Halong hit the Izu island chain, bringing heavy rainfall that left buildings damaged and caused landslides on Hachijo Island. Three men who were fishing on the Pacific coast in Oiso, Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, were swept away by waves, leaving one dead.

