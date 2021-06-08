Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. eases 'Do Not Travel' advisory for Japan

4 Comments
WASHINGTON

The State Department on Tuesday eased its advisory that warned U.S. citizens not to travel to Japan, just two weeks after raising the alert to the highest level of 4 as the country struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Reflecting the latest assessment by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the department has returned Japan to level 3, indicating a destination to which Americans should "reconsider travel."

On Monday, the CDC updated its criteria used to determine its travel health notice levels "to better differentiate countries with severe outbreak situations from countries with sustained, but controlled, COVID-19 spread."

The CDC said it now views Japan as having a "high level of COVID-19 in the country," rather than a "very high level." The notice urged travelers to be fully vaccinated before heading to the Asian country.

The latest development came after the United States sent ripples across Japan when the State Department raised its travel advisory to level 4 on May 24 due to an increase in coronavirus cases, just two months before the start of the Summer Games.

The upgrade by one level at that time was also attributed to the CDC's travel health notice, which had labeled Japan as facing a "very high level of COVID-19."

4 Comments
The fact is we don’t know how much COVID is in Japan due to the lack of testing and the fact that the infected can be asymptomatic.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Hopefully, the increase in vaccinations will lead to Level 2 and eventually Level 1?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

the department has returned Japan to level 3, indicating a destination to which Americans should "reconsider travel."

does that apply to athletes coming to the Olympics

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Totally moot point, no travelers/tourists allowed in the country anyway, people from virtually every country on the plane have been banned with exception of permanent visa holders, so what exactly is the point of making these declarations.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

