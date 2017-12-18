U.S. military apologizes to school hit by falling helicopter window

U.S. military officials apologized Monday to an elementary school in Okinawa over a helicopter window that fell into its grounds last week and vowed they would do their best not to fly aircraft over the school.
No one was injured when the metal-framed window fell into the school near the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma last Wednesday in the city of Ginowan, but the incident has renewed local anger about the safety risks posed by the U.S. military presence on the island.
The U.S. military is set to soon announce the resumption of flights by the same CH-53E type of transport helicopter that caused the accident.
Col. Darin Clarke, who manages the Marines' government and external affairs in the Pacific, apologized to Futenma Daini Elementary School's principal Etsuko Kyan for causing great unease in the school and the wider region, according to the Ginowan education board.
Clarke told Kyan that safety checks of all CH-53E choppers as well as instructions to crew members have been completed, the board said. He also said the U.S. military have reconsidered flight rules at the Futenma base.
But Kyan said U.S. military aircraft should not be allowed to fly over school grounds, saying that as a person who is entrusted with lives of children she cannot be satisfied with the U.S. military just making utmost efforts not to fly over the elementary school.
Okinawa Deputy Gov. Moritake Tomikawa told reporters he has been notified by U.S. forces that they will announce Monday the plan to resume flights by the same type of aircraft. Tomikawa said Brig. Gen. Paul Rock, commanding general of Marine Corps installations in the Pacific, told him so on Sunday.
In Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said, "Ensuring safety is most important. I would like to request the United States to give utmost considerations to safety and to minimize repercussions on local residents."
Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga labeled the impending restart "truly ridiculous," while saying the central government was "incapable of being involved" as it failed to stop the flights, and describing the U.S. military as "not a good neighbor."
Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said the government "has not received a sufficient explanation about (U.S.) measures to prevent a repeat (of the incident)."
U.S. officials have told the central and Okinawa governments that pilot error was behind the window's plunge.
This explanation has not satisfied locals in Okinawa, where tensions frequently flare over the island prefecture's disproportionate share of U.S. military facilities in Japan.
Parents of children at the affected school are among those unable to accept the resumption of flights so soon. Taking her 12-year-old son to the school, Tomoko Miyagi said the move is "unforgivable" and shows "contempt for the people of Okinawa."
The roughly 90-square-centimeter window weighing 7.7 kilograms dropped from a CH-53E transport helicopter and landed only a dozen meters away from where children were exercising.© KYODO
29 Comments
Login to comment
maybeperhapsyes
The resumption of these flights at the earliest opportunity is essential for many reasons.
Train hard - fight easy...military folks need to train.
They also need the supplies that such machines ferry to and from the bases.
A breakdown in one link of the chain stops the whole machine.
You can't handle or don't like this situation then for Petes sake....move away!
The military ain't going anywhere. This continued bleating is becoming tiresome.
Oh... and somebody tell Onaga to take a break. I guarantee he'd be the first to knock on the base door asking to be let in if the Chinese stormed the beaches tomorrow.
mmwkdw
Time to relocate the base.
Yubaru
What "school" was hit please?
papigiulio
Huh? Wasn't there a 10y.o. boy that was slightly hurt?
No doubt. "we are sorry, not sorry". They should've waited a little longer out of respect at least.
elephant200
Prepare to bow at the govonor in his office again
Goodlucktoyou
@maybe. He was voted in because okinawans do not want to be occupied by USA and care about their children, wives and not getting nuked by NK.
@mmw. I agree, Guam is not so far away to attack China.
Burning Bush
Job Posting: Commander of US forces in Japan
Job Description: Just dish out apologies.
mmwkdw
I'm sure there's another more suitable place for relocating the base to, within the same region. It just shouldn't be right in the middle of a densely populated area. As for moving the US presence out of Japan, I think part of the reason to keep them there, is to reassure other Nations that the US will keep Japan in check.
Tommy Jones
This one:
Or do you only consider the buildings as part of the school?
Recognizing I've twice now called you out on a public forum, please know I'm being sincere. I would fully expect the same.
Tommy Jones
Pure comedy platinum.
There was a lot of Japanese happening in this exchange. The Capt, pledging to do his utmost, not eliminate, and the principal calling his BS pledge. USN was trumped by a Japanese at playing the Japanese game. Priceless.
Tommy Jones
That is certainly part of it, which undermines the assertion that Japan couldn't handle her own without the US.
Yubaru
You have a hard time reading sarcasm! No "school" was hit, the window "hit" the ground.
Yubaru
No he wasn't, he was voted in because of the nature of Okinawan politics, and Okinawa is most definitely NOT "occupied" by the US.
BertieWooster
In answer to the often heard PR line, "Why do they build their houses and schools near the base then?" Or, "Futenma base was there first!" It wasn't. Five villages were bulldozed by US troops to build Futenma in 1945. This includes several family graves. Okinawans revere their ancestors and gather around the family grave several times a year. A few built around the bases because they worked there and wanted to be near work, but most of them chose that location because that's where their village and their family graves were.
If Tokyo and the US had any respect for Okinawa at all, they would vacate Futenma as has been promised countless times before and stop building the new base in Henoko.
US bases should be on US soil. Or, if they absolutely HAVE TO be here, they should pay rent equivalent to the amount that a local person would pay. And the rent should go to Okinawa, NOT TOKYO.
cracaphat
Weren't they denying that something hit the school before? Now acknowledging it did? Clearly going to the trump school of in denial well of lies.
thepersoniamnow
This school was built rather foolishly directly at the tip of a runway of a military base.
I have no idea why it was built there, and now in hindsight, seems like a bit of a bad idea.
Educator60
“No "school" was hit, the window "hit" the ground.”
It hit the school grounds/exercise yard where some of the children were exercising. The grounds are right next to the school building. That it happened to land in the yard, and not on the building, and without landing on a kid or two or three, was purely a matter of luck.
Cracaphat, “Weren't they denying that something hit the school before?”
Are you mixing this case up with the very recent case of the plastic cover from a helicopter that landed on the roof of a nursery school?
CyburneticTiger
If Onaga didn't block relocation of MCAS Futenma to Camp Schwab (its not a new base its an expansion on reclaimed land of an existing one) then this stuff would not happen. The less population dense area where aircraft can approach from the sea without flying over populated areas is all the USFJ and GOJ are asking for... The OPG is reaping what they sew at the expense of the citizens in this case.
wtfjapan
I'm sure there's another more suitable place for relocating the base to, within the same region. It just shouldn't be right in the middle of a densely populated area.
there is its called Henoko only a small percentage of Okinawas population lives in the area
https://www.google.co.jp/maps/@26.5220564,128.0600461,3400m/data=!3m1!1e3
compared to Ginowan its a no brainer why its being moved
https://www.google.co.jp/maps/@26.2689938,127.7696862,7365m/data=!3m1!1e3
thepersoniamnow
What goes up must come down.
Build schools away from army bases.
OssanAmerica
Everyone knew this back in the 90s. Futenma should be closed and Henoko should be the replacement. But the anti-US crowd including Okinawan politicians have managed to drag that move out for 20 years.
Keep "Japan in check"? While China builds on and militarizes the South China Sea? The idea of S forces being in Japan to "keep it in check" ended in 1950. You're citing a myth,
Wolfpack
It is getting to the point where regional stability and Japan’s national security is not worth the bad PR.
mukashiyokatta
W h a t t o o k y o u s o l o n g ???
bjohnson23
Onaga should blame himself as a land owner and developer who allowed buildings so near the bases and instead and pocketed his money over the years and now complaining about the bases, when in fact let the move happen as agreed. The blame is on the current Okinawa governor and his cohorts not the base.
Lizz
Train hard - fight easy...military folks need to train.
There is no explanation for rehabbed or museum piece parts falling off planes. But the helicopters are also in the process of being replaced and upgraded which isn't necessarily a cause for the base being moved, yet.
Yubaru
Thank you for confirming that the base was there before the school!
No matter how hard to try, it still did not hit any school. Was it a matter of luck that no one was hurt, yes, and from what I heard, they really had to search to find the boy who was "slightly injured" by a small flying rock, that may or may not have hit him because of the falling window. It's pure speculation, and no one is going to investigate it, because everyone wants to believe the worst case scenario.
Halwick
No, the reason the bases are there is to keep CHINA in check.
Have you seen the recent news about China conducting military exercises near Taiwan, South Korea and Japan? https://japantoday.com/category/politics/china's-warplanes-hold-drill-near-japan-south-korea-taiwan
In the event China ever attacks and invades and annexes Taiwan, U.S. military forces from Okinawa can be at the scene much quicker than from Guam.
Tommy Jones
You don't reckon it could be both? Just one or the other?
Tommy Jones
The ground that was hit was part of the entire complex that is the school. That said, I agree that most people take "school" to mean a building.
Your comment on not being able to read sarcasm is well received.