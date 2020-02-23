Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

U.S. raises travel alert to Japan due to 'community spread' of virus

2 Comments
WASHINGTON

The U.S. State Department on Saturday called for "increased caution" when traveling to Japan, escalating the alert to level 2 on the four-level advisory scale amid reports that a new coronavirus originating in China is spreading in Japanese communities via unknown infection routes.

The previous advisory at level 1 called on citizens to exercise "normal precautions" in Japan. As for China, the travel advisory has been raised to the highest level of 4, which urges citizens not to travel to the country.

According to the State Department, many infection cases of the pneumonia-causing virus have been associated with travel to or from mainland China, or being in close contact with such travelers.

But "sustained community spread" has been reported in Japan, which means that people in the country have been infected with the virus, though "how or where they became infected is not known, and the spread is ongoing."

Older adults and those with chronic medical conditions may be at higher risk for severe disease, the department said, advising such people to consult with a healthcare provider before traveling to Japan or consider postponing the trip if it is unnecessary.

So far, about 750 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Japan, the highest number after mainland China where more than 70,000 people have been infected, resulting in over 2,300 deaths.

Most of the people infected with the virus in Japan are passengers or crew members of the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama, near Tokyo.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Better yet, stop all flights, like you did with China! Japan and unfortunately SK are the next hot spots for this virus and better to stop crap now than later when it gets uncontrollable

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Better yet, stop all flights, like you did with China! Japan and unfortunately SK are the next hot spots for this virus and better to stop crap now than later when it gets uncontrollable

Stay calm, the world is not going to end. :)

Most of the people infected with the virus in Japan are passengers or crew members of the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama, near Tokyo.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Outdoors

Tojinbo Cliffs

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 7, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Landmark

Ushiku Daibutsu (Buddha)

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Inspiring Organizations To Embrace Sustainability In Japan With Tove Kinooka

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Air Travel With Kids: The Keys To A Successful Flight

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #69: How a Delivery Mistake Lead to a Dramatic Gyudon Incident

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Outdoors

Miura Kaigan Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel