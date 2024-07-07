United Airlines plane returns to Japan airport for emergency landing

A United Airlines plane bound for Guam on Sunday returned to Chubu airport in Aichi Prefecture for an emergency landing after detecting a system malfunction during the flight, the transport ministry said.

Flight 136, a Boeing 737 aircraft, made the return landing at around 11:35 a.m. There were no injuries among the 44 passengers and six crew members on board, according to the ministry.

The flight was canceled, and the runway at Chubu airport was temporarily closed, the ministry said, adding that no damage to the aircraft had been confirmed.

Japanese regional airline Airdo Co., meanwhile, said later in the day that its flight 73, a Boeing 737 aircraft bound for Kushiro in Hokkaido from Tokyo's Haneda airport, experienced hydraulic system trouble at about 5:45 p.m.

Airdo said the plane was redirected to Memanbetsu airport in Hokkaido due to poor visibility caused by fog at Kushiro airport, adding that none of the 148 passengers and crew members was injured.

After the plane landed at Memanbetsu airport around 6:15 p.m., the runway was closed, and total of eight flights scheduled for departure or arrival were canceled or diverted. Airdo said it is investigating the cause of the trouble.

