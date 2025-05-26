University of Tokyo considers accepting Harvard foreign students if barred

The University of Tokyo said Monday it is considering temporarily accepting international students from Harvard University if they are affected by the U.S. government's move to bar them from studying at the institute.
The university previously launched a program in 2022 to temporarily host researchers and students unable to continue their studies due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, offering research labs and accommodation free of charge.
According to the university's official website, more than 30 students and researchers have been accepted into the program as of the end of March 2024. In addition to financial support, Japanese language classes and counseling services have been provided.
U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has moved to end Harvard's ability to enroll foreign students and force existing foreign students to transfer or lose their legal status by deciding to revoke the university's certification of its Student and Exchange Visitor Program.
But international students are expected to remain enrolled at the university under a temporary injunction issued by a U.S. federal district court, while the legality of the administration's decision is under review.
The Japanese university said it is still exploring details.
3 Comments
sakurasuki
It still under consideration, not necessarily being decided. In Japan it will take more time to decide things.
Just wait until those students' patient being tested when opening bank account, cell phone registration and even finding housing in Japan.
Asiaman7
This is exactly what the conservative-leaning Wall Street Journal editorial board predicted when it wrote, “[Trump’s attack on Harvard] is the opposite of making America great.”
The board continued in its condemnation:
This will be terribly damaging to America’s ability to attract talented young people who bring their enterprise and intellectual capital to the U.S. Non-citizens accounted for more than half of doctoral degrees in AI-related fields in 2022. Many have gone to work at U.S. companies like Nvidia or started their own.
The National Foundation for American Policy finds that “immigrants have founded or cofounded nearly two-thirds (65% or 28 of 43) of the top AI companies in the United States, and 70% of full-time graduate students in fields related to artificial intelligence are international students.” Immigrants have also started more than half of America’s privately-held startups valued at $1 billion or more.
Even if it’s modified, Ms. Noem’s order will echo around the world as a signal that the U.S. is no longer open to educate the world’s brightest young people. Foreign students will get the message and take their talents elsewhere. China’s politburo must be laughing at their good luck that their main adversary is hamstringing itself—first with tariffs that make its firms less competitive, and now with an assault on immigrant talent.
nishikat
Some things they do kind of fast. Why doesn't the USA have a bullet train system for example?
Thanks Trump. Rush Limbaugh, Alex Jones, Tucker & Hannnity on FOX can no longer say the USA has the most advanced medical research in the world.