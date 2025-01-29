Weekly tabloid corrects story on Fuji TV official's role in TV host sex scandal

A Japanese weekly magazine said Tuesday it has corrected its December story claiming a Fuji Television Network Inc official invited a woman to a gathering that allegedly led to sexual misconduct by former TV host Masahiro Nakai.

Shukan Bunshun said it discovered that the woman was invited by Nakai, best known as a member of the now-defunct pop group SMAP, to a June 2023 gathering where alleged nonconsensual sexual activity occurred, leading to a 90 million yen out-of-court settlement.

In its edition released on Dec 26, the weekly reported that the invitation came from the official.

While apologizing for the correction, the weekly said in a statement that the woman attended the gathering believing it was similar to other eating events arranged by the official. She had also previously taken part in a barbecue at Nakai's residence.

However, the magazine maintained its position that the official "was involved in the trouble" between the woman and Nakai.

At a press conference that began Monday and stretched into early Tuesday, the top management reiterated the broadcaster's stance that the official in question was not involved in organizing the gathering where the woman met Nakai.

Still, they apologized for mishandling the scandal. Fuji TV said it allowed Nakai to continue appearing on its programs and did not investigate the issue, citing the woman's desire to keep the matter discreet and return to work.

Nakai, who regularly appeared on the network's programming, retired from show business last week.

Fuji TV's president and chairman stepped down Monday to take responsibility for the fallout from the scandal, which has prompted dozens of sponsors to suspend advertising on its channels.

The broadcaster has also launched a third-party investigation into the allegations, with the outcome expected at the end of March.

Despite the press conference, major Japanese companies, including Toyota Motor Corp and beverage makers Kirin Holdings Co and Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, said they have canceled their commercials on Fuji TV for February.

Nippon Life Insurance Co was also among them, citing how the broadcaster "did not fully address concerns about governance and human rights violations."

Kirin urged Fuji TV to promptly disclose the results of the third-party investigation and implement measures to prevent similar issues from occurring in the future.

