City begins square watermelon shipments

A city noted for its production of ornamental square watermelons began this year's shipments Wednesday.
Nine growers in Zentsuji, Kagawa Prefecture, plan to deliver some 600 watermelons to wholesalers by the middle of this month, with a price tag of over 10,000 yen each.
Shaped into about 18-centimeter cubes by being grown in plastic containers for around 10 days while unripe, the watermelons are not edible.
The city began production about 50 years ago in an attempt to raise its profile.
"As the quality is better this year than last year, the number that I can ship out is bigger," said Toshiyuki Yamashita, 71, one of the producers.© KYODO
Chip Star
More waste.
Yubaru
Anyone who knows about the culture here would know that these watermelons and other fruits that are grown for decoration, are typically used as ornamental fixings during the upcoming Obon season on family altars.
There are basically 3 O'bon seasons in Japan, July 13,14,15 August 13,14,15 and the Lunar Obon, typically celebrated here in Okinawa which happens to fall on the same days, August 13,14,15,
Folks pay a lot of money for getting ready for O'bon and these watermelons are just one aspect of it!