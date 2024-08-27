City in Yamaguchi Prefecture OKs deployment of U.S. Navy version of Osprey

U.S. Osprey transport aircraft are parked at the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Ginowan, Okinawa, on Sept. 6, 2023.

The mayor of a city in the western Japan prefecture of Yamaguchi said Tuesday he will accept the deployment of the U.S. Navy's variant of the Osprey, despite lingering safety concerns over the tilt-rotor transport aircraft.

The U.S. military's stationing of the CMV-22s at the Iwakuni base will be their first deployment in Japan. MV-22s, the variant used by the Marine Corps, are deployed at the Futenma air station in Okinawa while CV-22s, used by the U.S. Air Force, operate from the Yokota base in the western suburbs of Tokyo.

The CMV-22s, along with the state-of-the-art F-35C stealth fighter jets, will serve as replacement aircraft for a U.S. aircraft carrier. The changeover comes in line with the departure of the U.S. Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan from Japan, to be replaced by the George Washington carrier.

"I believe they will be safely operated. I accept the aircraft replacement," Iwakuni Mayor Yoshihiko Fukuda told a city assembly, saying that the safety of the aircraft has been confirmed by both the Japanese government and the U.S. side.

Fukuda also said that the environment around U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, including the noise level, is unlikely to change substantially as the number of aircraft will be reduced by about 10 after the replacement.

In Tokyo, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told a press conference that he is grateful to the mayor for accepting the deployment.

The development came after the central government informed Iwakuni and Yamaguchi Prefecture in July of the U.S. plan to station CMV-22s in the city. The consent of local governments is not a requirement for deployment.

Ospreys, capable of taking off and landing like a helicopter but also cruising like a plane, have a track record of accidents and mishaps both in Japan and abroad.

In November, a U.S. Air Force CV-22 crashed into the sea near Yakushima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture in southwestern Japan, killing all eight crew members in the deadliest incident involving an Osprey since it entered service in 2007.

The U.S. military grounded all of its Ospreys worldwide in December, but lifted the flight ban in March before details regarding the cause of the accident had been released. Japan's Self-Defense Forces also temporarily halted their Ospreys' operation.

Early this month, the U.S. Air Force concluded in its investigation report that the incident was caused by a gearbox failure and faulty decision-making in response to the malfunction during a routine exercise.

The Japanese government has explained to the Iwakuni city after the accident that Ospreys have no structural defect.

© KYODO