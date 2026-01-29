White foam oozes from manhole near U.S. air base in Okinawa

Photo shows a manhole from which white foam emerged near the U.S. Futenma air base in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture on Thursday.

White foam was found emerging from a manhole in a residential area in Okinawa Prefecture on Thursday, with local authorities saying that a sewer running beneath the manhole is connected to the nearby U.S. Futenma air base.

A police officer on patrol noticed the foam at around 11:45 a.m. in Ginowan. In 2020, extinguishant containing potentially harmful PFAS chemicals leaked from the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma Air Station in the city, causing white foam to spread through surrounding residential areas.

The city government is looking into the cause of the latest incident and has asked a private institution to analyze a sample of the foam.

The U.S. military denied any involvement in the case, saying it had no confirmation that foam fire extinguishers or similar equipment were used, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry's Okinawa bureau. U.S. personnel visited the site to investigate.

PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," are a group of over 10,000 synthetic substances that include PFOS, or perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, and PFOA, or perfluorooctanoic acid.

Surveys in Japan have shown PFAS contamination in tap water and rivers, and around factories, U.S. military bases and Japan's Self-Defense Forces facilities, raising concern about possible health risks such as cancer.

© KYODO