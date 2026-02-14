Worker dies in controlled blaze at limestone plateau park in Yamanashi

A worker died on Saturday in a traditional mountain burning event at Akiyoshidai park in Yamaguchi Prefecture, the site of Japan's largest karst plateau, having suffered severe burns all over his body, authorities said.

The controlled burning began at around 10 a.m., with locals and city officials torching the grass with gas burners at multiple locations in the park. Firefighters were also overseeing the event.

About 20 minutes later, police were informed by the firefighters that a man had been engulfed by the flames. He was taken to a hospital and confirmed dead.

According to the city of Mine, a volunteer firefighter who was assigned to stop the spread of the fire remains unaccounted for.

About 4,000 people were in the park, which is known for its scattered white limestone and grass hills. The field burning event is a traditional event to protect the ecosystem and prepare the landscape for the coming year.

The latest incident happened despite local authorities having stepped up efforts to prevent accidents after a man died of burns in 2017 in similar circumstances.

