2 dead, 7 injured after bus-car collision on expressway in central Japan

Photo shows a bus and car that collided near the Toyoyama-Minami interchange on the Nagoya Expressway on Monday. The bus caught fire after the impact,

Two people died and seven others were injured after a bus overturned and caught fire on an expressway in Nagoya in central Japan on Monday, local authorities said.

It is believed the bus hit a concrete divider at around 10:15 a.m. near the Toyoyama-Minami interchange on the Nagoya Expressway in the city's north. Another vehicle also crashed nearby, according to the police.

The bus was en route from central Nagaya to Nagoya Airport in the town of Toyoyama, Aichi Prefecture, its operator said, reversing its earlier explanation that the bus was going the opposite way.

The operator also said it is unable to get in touch with the bus's driver, suggesting that the driver is one of the dead.

The seven people hurt all suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the police said.

An official of the transport ministry's regional bureau in Nagoya said it plans to conduct a special inspection on the bus operator in Komaki, Aichi.

Witnesses said they heard the sound of explosions after the accident. Footage on public broadcaster NHK showed black smoke billowing from the burning bus on the elevated expressway.

