2 dead after cargo ship collides with fishing boat off central Japan

Two people were dead after a cargo ship collided with a sport fishing boat off Mie Prefecture in central Japan on Friday, the local coast guard and fire department said.

The two are among 13 aboard the fishing boat, which split into two in the accident. Ten others sustained injuries, while one missing person was later rescued, according to the authorities.

The captain of the cargo ship reported the collision to the coast guard at around 12:55 p.m.

The 499-ton, 71-meter cargo vessel is believed to have struck the right side of the smaller fishing boat.

After departing from a nearby port in Mie's Toba before noon, the 16-ton, 15-meter boat was anchored for fishing at the time of the accident, according to local residents citing coast guard and passenger accounts.

The cargo vessel was headed to a port in Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, with all six crew members, including one trainee, unharmed, the operator said.

"They were shivering and trying to warm themselves with blankets and hand warmers," a 66-year-old man said after seeing those who were rescued.

