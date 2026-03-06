2 Japanese detained in Iran: Japan foreign minister

Two Japanese nationals are being detained in Iran, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Friday.

Amid the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran, Motegi informed a Diet session that the government was able to communicate with the two individuals and confirmed that they are currently safe.

One is believed to be the Tehran bureau chief of public broadcaster NHK, Shinnosuke Kawashima, who was detained on Jan 20 by local authorities.

"The government calls strongly for their early release and will provide as much support as possible while staying in touch with them, their families and related parties," Motegi said.

The top diplomat added that he confirmed the safety of all Japanese nationals in Iran after the United States and Israel began attacking last Saturday.

"Of the approximately 200 Japanese nationals, about three-quarters are permanent residents, and many of them don't want to leave the country," he said.

Also on Friday, the Foreign Ministry said a Tokyo-bound charter flight will leave Oman at midnight Sunday local time to evacuate Japanese nationals in Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

Separately, transport minister Yasushi Kaneko said that debris believed to have fallen from the sky was found at a Japanese-affiliated ship anchored in the Gulf of Oman, causing minor damage such as cracked windows.

No one was injured, and there are no disruptions to the ship's operations.

The transport ministry said it is not possible to determine whether the debris is related to the U.S.-Israel war with Iran.

