2 more Japanese evacuees from Wuhan infected with coronavirus

Two more Japanese men were confirmed to have been infected with a new coronavirus after returning home from China's Wuhan, the center of the virus outbreak, on government-chartered planes in late January, the health ministry said Tuesday.

The confirmation brought to a total of 163 the number of people who have tested positive for the deadly pneumonia-causing virus in Japan, including 135 on a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama, south of Tokyo.

The two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 50s, had tested negative in initial testing, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

After testing negative, the man in his 40s remained at his home in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, from Feb. 1 but had a fever of 39.5 C on Saturday, the ministry said.

The man was hospitalized at a medical institution in the prefecture after he was found to have developed pneumonia on Monday.

While staying at a hotel in Chiba Prefecture, the second man, a resident of Wuhan, was hospitalized at a medical institution in the prefecture after having a fever of 38.5 C on Friday. He tested positive on Monday.

On Tuesday, health authorities conducted new tests at a hotel in Chiba Prefecture to give the all-clear to some 170 Japanese people who returned on a government-chartered plane from Wuhan on Jan. 29 in the first evacuation flight for Japanese nationals from the city.

Results of the quarantine tests will be made available as early as Wednesday afternoon.

Once their test results are clear, they will be allowed to go home.

Japan has brought back a total of 763 Japanese and their non-Japanese family members on four chartered planes since late last month.

In another development, Japan plans to ban foreign nationals who have visited China's Zhejiang Province from entering the country as an additional step to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus, a government source said Tuesday.

The measure, if adopted, may deal a blow to Japanese businesses investing in the province, just south of Shanghai. Chinese data show a total of 1,117 people have been infected with the virus in the province, compared with 31,728 in Hubei Province at the center of the outbreak.

