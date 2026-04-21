3 SDF members dead after explosion during training in southwestern Japan

The unintentional explosion of a tank shell at the Ground Self-Defense Force's training range in southwestern Japan left three of its members dead and another member injured on Tuesday, the GSDF said.

The accident occurred at around 8:40 a.m. during a tank exercise at the GSDF's Hijudai training range in Oita Prefecture.

A tank shell exploded before it was fired, the GSDF said.

"We are trying to confirm the details and cause of the incident," Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told reporters at the parliament building in Tokyo. "It's extremely regrettable...We will ensure thorough safety measures will be in place."

According to local fire authorities, the injured person suffered facial burns but is conscious.

© KYODO