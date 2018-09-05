5,000 people being transported out of typhoon-hit Kansai airport

About 5,000 people stranded at Kansai International Airport due to a powerful typhoon that caused a tanker to smash into a bridge linking the transport hub to the mainland were being transferred Wednesday to nearby Kobe airport aboard high-speed boats.
Some 3,000 passengers and 2,000 staff were waiting to be transported away from the closed airport. A number of passengers who were successfully relocated complained that Kansai airport was under-prepared for such a disaster.
They said air-conditioning did not function and an insufficient number of blankets were provided for their overnight stay at the facility.
"We could not use vending machines that were supposed to work at a time of a disaster, or Wi-Fi," said 51-year-old Hideko Senoo, who was planning to fly to India with her family.
Kansai airport, one of the biggest in Japan, remained closed and over 200 flights were canceled for Wednesday, affecting over 30,000 people.
One of its two runways and the basement floor of a terminal building were flooded a day earlier due to strong winds and high waves from Typhoon Jebi.
A decision is yet to be made about when the airport will reopen, according to its operator.
An airline source said the airport will remain closed on Thursday, but the government set up a taskforce at the prime minister's office aimed at quickly getting it back up and running.
Three high-speed boats linking Kansai and Kobe airports across Osaka Bay carried stranded people every 15 to 20 minutes, with each boat accommodating 110 people at a time.
Miki Yamada, 25, who arrived at Kobe airport around 6:50 a.m. on the first boat said she was planning to leave for Thailand with her friend but was forced to spend the night at an airport cafe.
"I was worried as I could not get information," she said.
On Tuesday afternoon, the 2,591-ton Houn Maru, which had been anchored in Osaka Bay, was swept into the approximately 3,700-meter-long bridge, the airport's only land connection to the mainland. The airport sits on a manmade island in the bay.
The tanker was towed by a tugboat some 400 meters away from the bridge around 3 a.m. Wednesday, revealing the severed road on the southern half of the bridge.
Those stranded at the airport building Tuesday, part of which suffered a power outage, were given dry biscuits, water and blankets and stayed overnight in the facility, with the operator also making available a conference room at an adjacent hotel.
Some people who were not provided blankets had to sleep on newspapers spread on the floor, witnesses said.
The Kansai airport operator said the stranded people may also be transported by bus to the mainland using lanes not damaged by the ship's collision with the bridge.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in a Facebook post Wednesday that 25 buses had arrived at Kansai airport to transport the stranded passengers.
He also revealed that a power outage affecting 1.2 million households in the Kinki and Shikoku regions had been resolved.
The government's Japan Transport Safety Board is set to dispatch three investigators to Kansai airport on Wednesday to probe the tanker collision and interview its crew.
About 160 elementary school pupils have also been stranded since Tuesday in a facility where they were staying while on a school trip in Kyoto, near Osaka, after fallen trees blocked surrounding roads, local officials said.
Of the pupils, two -- a girl and a boy -- fell ill and were taken to a hospital by helicopter on Wednesday morning, according to officials from the Kyoto city board of education.
While the sky cleared, many businesses were forced to deal with the aftermath of the catastrophic typhoon.
USJ Co said Wednesday it will keep Universal Studios Japan in Osaka closed for a second day, the first time it has been closed for two consecutive days since it opened in 2001, as it needs to clean up and repair damage caused by strong winds. It plans to open on Thursday, it said.
The typhoon, the first since 1993 to make landfall on Japan's main islands when categorized as "very strong" by the weather agency, left 11 people dead and more than 200 injured after ripping through western Japan.
The season's 21st typhoon weakened to an extratropical cyclone near Sakhalin in Russia's Far East at around 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.© KYODO
JeffLee
File KIX with Fukushima Dai-Ichi and the Tokyo Olympics as disasters waiting to happen.
Only one route on and off an artificial island, which is a long distance from the mainland? Who needs redundant safety systems in a disaster-prone region anyway.
smithinjapan
"A number of passengers who were successfully relocated complained that Kansai airport was under-prepared for such a disaster."
A LOT of Japan is ill-equipped to deal with major disasters, as has been seen time and again, be it earthquakes, floods, typhoons, or even volcanoes. When building KIX, the government asked airlines of international companies what they thought of the idea, and most of them said it was too costly, and a bad idea to put it out on the water on a manmade island, to which KIX said, "It's none of your business" and built it anyway, then fobbing off the costs of keeping it afloat on us, and KIX is in the red every year as a result. When they decided to build a second runway and asked once again whether other airlines thought it was a good idea and would they land there, they said no. KIX then said, "Who asked you?" and built it anyway, for which the majority of airliners moved their flights to Narita (hence, not a lot of direct flights from KIX anymore outside of Asia). Now not only do we see one of the reasons why KIX was a bad idea, as well as having a single connection to the main island, but that they were not equipped to deal with such a disaster despite promising they were. And now flights aren't being diverted to Itami (formerly Osaka International), Kobe International, or even Chubu International (Nagoya), they're being diverted to what Japan wishes to be Asia's hub: Narita. I'm guessing the airlines and the government aren't paying for the shinkansen or bus rides to Osaka from Narita after people who wanted to come to Osaka are put in Chiba.
And let yesterday serve as a lesson to posters like Scrote and Speed, angry at weather forecasters for making a fuss over the typhoon, which was "nothing", and questioning their credibility.
papigiulio
I wonder if they will consider making Itami an international airport after this debacle. Would be good for business in that rundown area. But probably too many safety issues involved since it's surrounded by residential areas. KIX is not really convenient unless you stay in downtown Osaka.
Laguna
Totally uninformed guess, but subsidence has been a problem with KIX since its construction, particularly at its center - exactly where the water is pooling, and likely where it flowed into the terminal.
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/enginering-went-totally-wrong-kansai-airport-japan-ocean-nawaqavou
kurisupisu
@JeefLee
There are various sea transports linking KIX with various destinations.
PTownsend
It's going to be left to future generations to undo problems created by bubble years hubris. Assuming these problems can be undone.
that person
A small part of the "outside" population has just discovered a large part of the truth:
-Japan is not prepared for disasters
-companies highly responsible
-and wifi is not widely available.
International news, please stop portraying countries different than they are!
Disillusioned
So, it would seem that building an international airport on a manmade island only a few meters above sea level without a seawall and without adequate drainage was not such a good idea, hey?
It would also seem their back up electricity plan was also insufficient. Let me guess, the back up generators are in the basement that was flooded, right? That has a familiar ring to the meltdowns in Fukushima, doesn't it?
For a country that tends micro-manage the heck out of everything there seems to be a heck of a lot of design flaws and poorly managed infrastructure.
kurisupisu
Also, looking at various sites for KIX there seems to be a scarcity of information on the airport’s condition.
kwatt
It seems that Kansai airport did not think much about tidal waves by bigger typhoon. It is now useless airport for a while.