50 students feel ill as gas smell reported at Osaka elementary school

Fifty students complained of feeling unwell, with all either taken or on their way to hospital, after a gas smell was reported Monday at an elementary school in Osaka Prefecture, local authorities said.

All are conscious and none are considered to be in a serious condition, according to police, who received a report from firefighters around 10:05 a.m. that a gas odor had been detected at Kamei Elementary School in the city of Yao.

Local authorities are investigating the origin of the smell.

Several ambulances and fire engine trucks were seen on the school grounds.

Residents in the area watched as firefighters scurried in and out of the school building.

"I came because I was worried," said a mother whose son is a sixth-grade student at the school, adding she wanted to "bring him home quickly."

A 67-year-old man, whose grandchild is in the third grade, said he rushed to the school after seeing the news on television.

"There has been no information from the school, and I don't know what has happened," he said.

