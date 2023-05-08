Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

50 students feel ill as gas smell reported at Osaka elementary school

0 Comments
OSAKA

Fifty students complained of feeling unwell, with all either taken or on their way to hospital, after a gas smell was reported Monday at an elementary school in Osaka Prefecture, local authorities said.

All are conscious and none are considered to be in a serious condition, according to police, who received a report from firefighters around 10:05 a.m. that a gas odor had been detected at Kamei Elementary School in the city of Yao.

Local authorities are investigating the origin of the smell.

Several ambulances and fire engine trucks were seen on the school grounds.

Residents in the area watched as firefighters scurried in and out of the school building.

"I came because I was worried," said a mother whose son is a sixth-grade student at the school, adding she wanted to "bring him home quickly."

A 67-year-old man, whose grandchild is in the third grade, said he rushed to the school after seeing the news on television.

"There has been no information from the school, and I don't know what has happened," he said.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 YouTube Channels to Watch for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Experience Kendo (Japanese Sword Fighting) in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

How To Rent Bikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Moving Season: Ohikkoshi with Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sankyo Soko Storehouses

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2023: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Fragrances for Spring/Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Take Me Out to the Ball Game: A Primer for the Nippon Professional Baseball Season

GaijinPot Blog

Yaegaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Moving Made Easy: A Checklist for Moving to a New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog