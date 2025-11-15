 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

China urges citizens to avoid visiting Japan over PM's Taiwan remarks

0 Comments
BEIJING

The Chinese government urged its citizens on Friday to avoid visiting Japan as recent remarks by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Japan's potential involvement in a Taiwan contingency grow into a wider diplomatic row.

China's Foreign Ministry said provocative comments by Japan's leader have caused "the atmosphere surrounding people-to-people exchanges to deteriorate severely, posing significant risks to the safety of Chinese people" in Japan.

It also claimed that Japan has become less safe this year, calling on Chinese people who live in Japan to "pay attention to the law and order situation" in the country and remain vigilant so as not to fall victim to crimes.

The travel alert, coming after a series of warnings to Japan from the Chinese government, appears to be part of Beijing's effort to cast Tokyo as being responsible for heightening bilateral tensions because of its position toward China.

Takaichi told a parliamentary committee session last week that a Chinese military attack on Taiwan could present a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, possibly leading it to exercise its right to collective self-defense.

China protested the remarks and demanded that the prime minister retract them. Japan, for its part, protested a social media post by a Chinese diplomat in Osaka made in response to her remarks, demanding that Beijing take appropriate action.

Chinese tourists make up a significant portion of foreign visitors to Japan. Between January and September of this year, around 31.65 million foreigners visited Japan, of whom roughly 7.49 million were from China, the most by country or region, according to government data.

In their first face-to-face meeting as leaders in South Korea late last month, Takaichi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to promote "strategic and mutually beneficial" ties between the two countries.

China views Taiwan, the democratically governed island across the strait, as a renegade province that must be unified with the mainland, by force if necessary.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For November 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Get To Know 5 Great Japanese Children’s Book Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Why Do Foreigners in Japan Hate Each Other?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Diving Into the World of Sazae-san at the Hasegawa Machiko Art Museum

GaijinPot Blog

Misawa Aviation Science Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 11 – 17)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

How To Improve Your Japanese: Practical Tips For Every Level

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 11 – 17) 

GaijinPot Blog

Applying for a MEXT Scholarship in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Double Cleansing: The Best Japanese Oil & Water Cleansers For Every Skin Type

Savvy Tokyo