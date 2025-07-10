 Japan Today
national

Chinese fighter jet flies within 70 meters of SDF plane: Japan gov't

4 Comments
TOKYO

A Chinese fighter jet flew close to a Japan Air Self-Defense Force aircraft over international waters in the East China Sea, Japan's government said Thursday, in a move that could strain ties between the two countries.

Following the close encounters within 70 meters between a Chinese JH-7 fighter-bomber and an ASDF YS-11EB electronic intelligence aircraft on Wednesday and Thursday, the government said it expressed "serious concerns" to China, calling for preventive measures.

According to the Defense Ministry, a JH-7 approached a YS-11EB, which was carrying out surveillance, for about 15 minutes from around 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday. A similar incident occurred for some 10 minutes from around 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The ministry warned that such "abnormal approaches" may cause "accidental collisions."

The latest incident came after the ministry confirmed that a Chinese J-15 fighter jet from the aircraft carrier Shandong flew as close as about 45 meters to a Maritime Self-Defense Force P-3C surveillance plane over the high seas in the Pacific on June 7 and 8.

The ministry also said that a Chinese J-15 flew across the P-3C's flight path at a distance of about 900 meters on June 8.

The Japanese government has conveyed to China its "serious concern" and demanded that China take steps to prevent similar incidents from occurring again.

In reference to the June incidents, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had accused Japan of "coming close and spying on China's normal military activities," calling on Tokyo to stop such "dangerous actions."

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Wait, I thought according to posters on this site that China only wanted peace with their neighbors? Are Chinese pilots just really bad?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Another fact that Japan's plane is not ordinary plane, it's spy plane.

https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/china-intercepts-japanese-spy-aircraft-over-east-china-sea-report-glbs-2754040-2025-07-11

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2025/07/10/japan/china-japan-aircraft-encounter/

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

70 meters? That's basically the length of a football field. Buckle up, Japanese spy plane.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Literally hours after we were all reading about the latest ‘agreement’ and hoping for less silly buggers from our big neighbor.

Japan, China foreign ministers agree to promote stable ties

Actions speak louder than words, and at some point you don’t a believe a single word that comes out of their mouths. It’s like the game a psychopath narcissist will play with you.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

