Workers in protective suits enter a chicken farm in Mitoyo, Kagawa Prefecture, on Thursday. Photo: KYODO
national

Culling of 330,000 chickens begins in Kagawa after avian flu confirmed

TAKAMATSU, Kagawa

Local authorities in western Japan began culling around 330,000 chickens Thursday after an outbreak of a highly pathogenic avian flu was confirmed at a chicken farm for the first time in nearly three years in the country.

The Kagawa prefectural government instructed chicken farms within a 3-kilometer radius of the infected site in Mitoyo not to move any poultry and eggs and is checking whether infections have occurred at other locations.

Farms within a 10-km radius are banned from transporting birds and eggs out of the area. The infected farm reported Wednesday a total of 3,800 chickens had died over a four-day period.

The steps affect a total of some 4.62 million chickens at 115 farms within the 10-km radius, but as of Thursday morning there had been no reports of other mass poultry deaths in the zone, according to the prefectural government.

It is expected to take around 10 days to complete the culling operation and the Kagawa government has requested the dispatch of the Self-Defense Forces to help with the mission, the prefectural government said.

"I'm in trouble because I can't ship eggs unless (my chickens) are confirmed negative in tests," said a man in his 60s who runs a poultry farm within the 3-km zone.

The last avian flu outbreak in Japan in January 2018 also occurred in Kagawa Prefecture, which is located on main island of Shikoku. The farm ministry said Japan will suspend the export of chickens and eggs for the time being.

In Tokyo, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga instructed cabinet members to closely liaise in taking preventive steps and share information swiftly, while asking poultry farmers to stay alert, according to the prime minister's office.

"The government will work as one and take full-blown measures to prevent the spread of infections," said Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato at a Cabinet meeting on the outbreak.

