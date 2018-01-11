Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Workers head to a poultry farm in Sanuki, Kagawa Prefecture, to begin culling operations on Thursday night. Photo: KYODO
national

Culling of 92,000 chickens begins in Japan after bird flu detected

5 Comments
TAKAMATSU, Kagawa

Local authorities inKagawa Prefecture began culling about 92,000 chickens Thursday after the highly pathogenic H5 strain of avian influenza was detected.

The outbreak was confirmed at a poultry farm in the city of Sanuki as the chickens tested positive in genetic tests, making it the first bird flu case affecting livestock in Japan this season. The culling operation is to be completed within 24 hours.

The farm notified the prefectural government of a suspected bird flu case Wednesday morning, saying 55 chickens in one of its poultry houses had died.

In preliminary tests, three of 11 chickens tested positive. Genetic exams on the chickens began Wednesday, and authorities confirmed their results on Thursday.

Any movement of poultry and eggs will be restricted in a radius of 3 kilometers from the infected site and farms within its 10-km radius will be banned from transporting birds and eggs out of the area.

The farm has stopped shipping chickens elsewhere and the prefectural government has cleaned the area with disinfectants.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Holiday Campaign

Reasonable Door-To-Door Transportation From Your Home To Tokyo's Airports

MK TAXI

View More

5 Comments
Login to comment

 first bird flu case affecting livestock in Japan this season. 

Please define "season" here? There were a number of locations where the virus was detected in chickens late in the year last year and they were culled as well.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

As a consumer, I'd really like to know where this poultry ends up so I know whether or not to avoid eating chicken where I am. Any way to access this information?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Talk about a bad day! Being one of those guys who has to go and cull 92,000 chickens.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Chicken stock.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Hope it doesn't spread to my neighborhood!

I mean, it's just a couple of kilometers to Ehime.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Dharma Tongues: How Buddha Shaped the Japanese Language

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Careers

5 Female Coworkers You Will Meet In Japan (And How To Deal With Them)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Careers

Changing Corporate Japan: Forbes Japan’s Women Award 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Gifu City

GaijinPot Travel

When is New Year’s in Japan Really Over?

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Handa Floats Festival

GaijinPot Travel