Elderly driver, passenger die in Fukuoka 5-car crash; 9 in hospital

An elderly driver and a female passenger died after their car entered an intersection at a high speed in Fukuoka on Tuesday night, hitting at least four other vehicles, police said.

A total of nine people were taken to hospitals, including the elderly man in his 80s and woman in her 70s who later died. Seven others, one of whom was a pedestrian, sustained minor injuries in the accident in which two of the cars involved careened onto a sidewalk, they said.

At the crossroad near the Fujisaki subway station, parts of damaged vehicles were scattered on the road and one vehicle was flipped upside down in front of a cram school. Another car was left with its hood heavily damaged.

According to the police, the car driven by the elderly man had collided with a vehicle before entering the intersection.

"I heard a loud bang, like something exploded," said a 20-year-old woman who works at a restaurant near the accident scene.

The accident occurred in an area where a number of restaurants and offices are located in Sawara Ward.

1 in 4 people in Japan aged over 80 still drives: gov't survey

Meanwhile, one in four people aged 80 or older polled in Japan still drives, a government survey on the transport habits of those aged 60 or above showed Tuesday.

The percentage of the elderly who said they drive was higher in rural areas where public transportation services are limited, indicating cars are indispensable tools for the elderly to go shopping or visit hospitals.

Meanwhile, accidents involving elderly drivers have been on the rise in rapidly aging Japan.

In April, an 87-year-old former government official killed a 3-year-old girl and her mother and injured six other passers-by in a car crash in central Tokyo's Ikebukuro district.

In May last year, a 90-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of running a red light and hitting four pedestrians in Chigasaki, southwest of Tokyo, killing one of them.

"Driving becomes more difficult as peoples' cognitive functions decline with old age," an official of the Cabinet Office said. "Securing a mode of transportation when going out is a key challenge."

The survey was conducted from November to December last year targeting 3,000 men and women aged 60 or older across Japan, of whom 1,870 responded.

Asked in a multiple-choice question about their modes of transportation, 56.6 percent said they drive a car by themselves, while 56.4 percent said they walk.

The number of drivers decreased with age, but 45.7 percent of people between 75 and 79 and 26.4 percent of those aged 80 or older said they drive.

Among respondents who said they drive a car by themselves, those who said they drive "almost every day" reached 67.4 percent across age brackets. Of people aged 80 or above, 58.7 percent said they do so.

By region, 72.9 percent in cities with a population of less than 100,000 and 75.5 percent in towns and villages said they drive, compared to 50.0 percent in central Tokyo and other major cities in the country.

A total of 80.2 percent said they would stop driving after reaching a certain age or if they felt something interfered with their ability to drive, such as a vision impairment. But 11.5 percent said they would continue to drive regardless of age or minor physical problems.

The results of the survey will be included in the government's 2019 Annual Report on the Aging Society to be adopted later this month.

