Emperor says he will fulfill responsibility as symbol of state

Emperor Naruhito declared his succession to the Chrysanthemum Throne in a ceremony Wednesday following his father's abdication the previous day.

The emperor, 59, said, "I will act according to the Constitution and fulfill my responsibility as the symbol of the state and of the unity of the people of Japan."

He inherited the imperial regalia as proof of his accession to the throne in a ritual earlier in the morning.

Text of his speech

"I have hereby succeeded to the throne pursuant to the Constitution of Japan and the Special Measures Law on the Imperial House Law. When I think about the important responsibility I have assumed, I am filled with a sense of solemnity.

Looking back, His Majesty the Emperor Emeritus, since acceding to the throne, performed each of his duties in earnest for more than 30 years, while praying for world peace and the happiness of the people, and at all times sharing in the joys and sorrows of the people. He showed profound compassion through his own bearing. I would like to express my heartfelt respect and appreciation of the comportment shown by His Majesty the Emperor Emeritus as the symbol of the state and of the unity of the people of Japan.

In acceding to the throne, I swear that I will reflect deeply on the course followed by His Majesty the Emperor Emeritus and bear in mind the path trodden by past emperors, and will devote myself to self-improvement. I also swear that I will act according to the Constitution and fulfill my responsibility as the symbol of the state and of the unity of the people of Japan, while always turning my thoughts to the people and standing with them. I sincerely pray for the happiness of the people and the further development of the nation as well as the peace of the world."

Naruhito succeeded his father, the former Emperor Akihito, who on Tuesday became the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in 202 years.

With his enthronement, his wife Masako, 55, an Oxford- and Harvard-educated former diplomat, became the empress.

The emperor delivered his first speech before the heads of the government, legislature and judiciary, in a ceremony known as the Sokui go Choken no gi attended by imperial family members and government officials.

Dressed in a formal black suit, the emperor inherited the imperial regalia as proof of his ascension to the throne, in a ceremony known as Kenji to Shokei no gi, held in the morning.

The regalia called Sanshu no Jingi consist of the sacred mirror, sword and jewel. The original mirror is kept at Ise Jingu, a Shinto shrine in Mie Prefecture, central Japan, and the sword, at Atsuta Jingu in Nagoya in nearby Aichi Prefecture.

In the ritual, the jewel and a replica of the sword were passed to the new monarch together with the state and privy seals.

Both ceremonies lasted about 10 minutes. Only adult male members of the imperial family -- the emperor's younger brother Crown Prince Fumihito, 53, and their uncle Prince Hitachi, 83 -- attended the inheritance ceremony for the regalia and seals, following the example set by former Emperor Akihito's enthronement in 1989.

In Japan, female members of the imperial family are not allowed to succeed to the throne. The retired emperor did not attend the ceremonies.

The public will have to wait until Saturday to greet the new emperor and empress. They will make their first public appearances at the Imperial Palace during the country's Golden Week holiday period through Monday, which has been extended to 10 days to celebrate the imperial succession.

A series of ceremonies and events for the imperial succession are scheduled in coming months, including the Sokuirei Seiden no gi, a ceremony to proclaim the enthronement of the emperor in the palace's state hall on Oct 22. After the enthronement ceremony, the new emperor and empress will parade in an open-top limousine in Tokyo, and take part in banquets with more than 2,000 guests in the same month.

Daijosai, or the great thanksgiving ceremony, in November always follows an emperor's accession to the throne. The emperor will make offerings to the ancestral deities and pray for the peace and prosperity of Japan and its people.

The slew of ceremonies will end with the emperor's visits to the mausoleums of past emperors and Ise Jingu, possibly by the end of the year.

