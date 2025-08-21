 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Number of foreign visitors to Japan hits record 3.4 million in July

2 Comments
TOKYO

The number of foreign visitors to Japan in July rose 4.4 percent from a year earlier to 3.4 million, a record for the month, government estimates showed Wednesday, as other nations were in their school holiday season.

Recently, Japan has become a major travel destination on the back of the popularity of its culture, such as anime, and the yen's depreciation.

By country and region, China topped the list with 974,500 visitors, up 25.5 percent from the previous year, followed by South Korea with 678,600, a 10.4 percent decrease, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

Visitors from Taiwan ranked third, gaining 5.7 percent to 604,200, a monthly record, due largely to increased flights connecting Japan and the territory.

The organization said 15 markets, including the United States, France and Indonesia, set new visitor records for July.

On a negative note, travel demand from Hong Kong and South Korea was hit by a rumor on social media that Japan would suffer a devastating natural disaster in July, it said.

Speculation of an earthquake -- specifically on July 5 -- spread after a prediction in "The Future I Saw," a manga by Japanese artist Ryo Tatsuki, even prompting the suspension of some regular flights between Japan and Hong Kong.

The organization said in a statement that it will pursue the promotion of strategic inbound tourism while closely analyzing market trends.

In the three-year plan through fiscal 2025, the government aims to boost travel spending per person to 200,000 yen ($1,355) and raise the average overnight stay in regional areas to two nights, compared with fiscal 2019 levels of 159,000 yen and 1.4 nights.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including property buying procedures, financing options and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on September 9, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Speculation of an earthquake

This is Japan. Earthquakes are nothing new.

The Japan Meteorological Agency reports we had 30 earthquakes with a magnitude of 6 or higher last year alone.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

the government aims to boost travel spending per person to 200,000 yen ($1,355) and raise the average overnight stay in regional areas to two nights, compared with fiscal 2019 levels of 159,000 yen and 1.4 nights.

That 25% "increase" in spending would actually be a decrease being that in the past 6 year the costs for pretty much everything have gone up by at least 30% while the yen has devalued by over 40%.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tottori Nijisseiki Pear Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Inujima

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Baby Naming As An International Family in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Jiko Bukken: Would You Live In A Stigmatized Property?

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Washing Machines & Dryers

Savvy Tokyo

How to Make Friends with Japanese People in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Chinese Food in Tokyo: From American-Style To Authentic Classics

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Things To Keep In Mind Before Marrying A Japanese Salaryman

Savvy Tokyo

How Do You Get Rid of Cockroaches in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Kokemushiro Moss Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo’s Coolest Art Workshop? Try Risograph Printing in Harajuku

GaijinPot Blog

Oshima

GaijinPot Travel