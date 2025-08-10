Heavy rain cancels western Japan bullet trains, more delays expected

Some bullet train services in western and southwestern Japan were canceled all day Sunday due to heavy rain, operator JR West said, with further disruption likely on Monday.

Sanyo Shinkansen Line services between Hiroshima and Hakata stations were canceled after being stopped at 1:30 p.m., the operator said. Trains between Shin-Osaka and Hiroshima were also delayed as bullet trains needed to return from Hiroshima or Okayama to Shin-Osaka.

With rainy conditions forecast to continue into Monday, JR West said it expects cancellations and delays from the start of Monday's Sanyo Shinkansen Line services.

JR Central said services on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line linking Shin-Osaka and Tokyo Station could face delays and cancellations depending on conditions. Earlier Sunday, part of the line was suspended for about 25 minutes.

The disruption comes as many people travel to visit family or go on vacation during Japan's summer Obon holidays.

Heavy rain fell across a wide stretch of the country amid extremely unstable atmospheric conditions caused by a front of warm, humid air stretching from the Yellow Sea to east of Japan, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The front is expected to extend over prefectures along the Sea of Japan coast and in northeastern Japan, remaining stationary through Tuesday, the agency said.

Linear rainbands, known to bring torrential downpours, developed in Fukuoka and Oita prefectures in the Kyushu region, and in Yamaguchi Prefecture in western Japan. The weather agency warned of landslides and flooding.

The weather agency is warning residents in Yamaguchi Prefecture and all prefectures in Kyushu to be vigilant of linear rainbands forming into Monday morning.

