national

Historical castle on fire in Okinawa; no injuries reported

NAHA, Japan

A fire broke out early Thursday at an Okinawa castle listed as a World Heritage site, with authorities working to control the blaze that has engulfed the castle's main temple.

The fire started shortly before 2:40 a.m. at Shuri Castle in Naha, the prefectural capital of Okinawa. More than 10 fire engines have been dispatched, though there were no immediate reports of injuries, police and a local fire department said. The police are looking into the cause of the fire.

According to unconfirmed reports, other buildings of the castle complex may have caught fire as well, local authorities said.

The ancient castle is a major tourist spot in the southwestern Japan prefecture. It dates from and represents the Ryukyu Kingdom, which spanned 450 years until Okinawa was integrated into Japan in 1879.

Although the castle was left in ruins in the wake of fierce ground battles with U.S. forces in 1945, it was restored and opened as a national park in 1992.

The castle was registered as Japan's 11th World Heritage site in December 2000, according to the park operator.

Tragic. Time to rebuild it again.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Please, the "ancient castle site" would be more accurate, as you accurately explain why in the very next paragraph!

And quite beautifully as well!

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20191031_09/

The main building looks like it was totally engulfed here! What a loss!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

