Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Astronaut Noguchi says SpaceX ship offered 'best' flight to ISS

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi said Thursday that U.S. company SpaceX's Crew Dragon vessel provided "the best" ride as compared to the two other spacecraft -- the U.S. Space Shuttle and Russia's Soyuz craft -- he has previously flown in for missions to the International Space Station.

"The Dragon is the best, short answer. And of course each vehicle has its own peculiarity, but I feel Dragon is really ready to go up...It's fun to ride," said Noguchi, 55, during a press conference at the ISS with other astronauts from NASA. He has become the only active astronaut to launch aboard three different types of spacecraft.

The Crew Dragon, carrying Noguchi and three American astronauts, docked with the ISS on Monday following its liftoff atop a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida a day earlier.

Noguchi described feeling as if the spacecraft "really wanted to go to space" as the rocket was being fueled in the minutes before blastoff, as well as when the vibrations hit from the thrusters firing outside his window seat.

"This feels like you are actually inside a dragon, bringing us up to space, so that was quite a feeling," he said.

It was the second manned flight to the orbiting laboratory by the commercially developed spacecraft, following a test flight earlier in the year with two NASA astronauts. Noguchi was selected as the first non-NASA astronaut to fly aboard the Crew Dragon.

"I'm very humbled and honored to fly three vehicles after Mr. John Young and Wally Schirra," Noguchi said, referring to two NASA astronauts who are the only others known to have launched on three kinds of spacecraft.

But he also welcomed that more astronauts are expected to follow suit through a series of planned Crew Dragon missions, while signaling eagerness to fly in a new spacecraft in the future.

"The race (has) just begun for who's going to be the first one" to fly in four different space vehicles, he said, adding, "So, watch out for that."

Noguchi is a veteran astronaut with experience from two previous missions, having been aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery in 2005 -- the first Space Shuttle mission after the tragic loss of Columbia in 2003 -- and a Russian Soyuz spacecraft for a 161-day stay on the ISS between 2009 and 2010.

Noguchi and the three NASA astronauts will stay at the ISS for six months and conduct scientific experiments, among other activities. Their arrival raised the total number of members aboard the ISS to seven.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has highlighted the importance of sending more astronauts to the ISS, which increases the capacity for scientific research in space.

Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, 51, is also expected to fly aboard the next Crew Dragon mission to the ISS in the spring to serve as a commander there, according to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft, which is 8.1 meters tall with a diameter of 4 meters, is made up of a capsule that carries people and a trunk that is partly covered in solar panels. Astronauts have been seen lifting off wearing sleek white space suits while buckled up in front of touchscreen control panels inside the capsule.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp, founded by tech billionaire Elon Musk, has spent years to develop what has become NASA's first-ever certified commercial human spacecraft system.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 45, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How The Japanese Concept Of Ikigai Can Help You Transition To A Life Abroad

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Acne Troubles? Not Anymore With These Japanese Products Wonders!

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥80,000 in Hokkaido, November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #105: Japanese Company Creates Business-card Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 21-23

Savvy Tokyo

Seasonal Trends

“Draw Your Happiness”: Get Into The Holiday Spirit With Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Charity Program

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

The Kombucha Is In Vogue, Here’s How To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo