 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan gov't panel approves 2 iPS-derived drugs in global first

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's health ministry panel on Thursday approved the commercialization of two regenerative medicine products prepared from iPS cells, the first of their kind in the world.

The two drugs, ReHeart developed by Cuorips Inc., a startup originating from the University of Osaka, and Amchepry by Sumitomo Pharma Co. and Racthera Inc., will be used for patients with severe heart failure stemming from ischemic cardiomyopathy and Parkinson's disease, respectively.

"I am very happy to see the first big step toward its societal implementation, 20 years since it was announced," said Shinya Yamanaka, director emeritus at Kyoto University's Center for iPS Cell Research and Application.

Induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPS, were generated by Yamanaka, who announced the generation of mouse iPS cells in 2006 and human iPS cells in 2007. He won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2012.

With ReHeart, heart muscle sheets derived from human iPS cells are placed on the surface of the heart, where they promote the formation of new blood vessels underneath and help restore heart function.

Patients with severe heart disease are often given medicine to prevent deterioration and sometimes may have to undergo a heart transplant.

In a clinical trial, the heart muscle sheets were transplanted into eight patients. The trial showed reduced symptoms, such as exhaustion and heart palpitations, as well as improvements in heart function and physical fitness.

With Amchepry, human iPS cells are grown into "dopaminergic neural progenitor cells" and injected into the patient's brain.

The cells were transplanted into seven patients in a clinical trial. Of the six assessed for efficacy, the transplanted cells produced dopamine, and some patients also showed improvement in motor symptoms.

Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease caused by a degeneration and loss of dopamine-producing brain cells, which can lead to a decrease in motor function.

The panel set an approval term of seven years, with the product set to roll out after discussions regarding price, insurance coverage and preparations for manufacturing and distribution.

The products were approved in a limited capacity as the clinical studies for both products were conducted on a small number of patients. If they are later deemed safe, the products can be fully utilized without restrictions.

Cuorips said it aims to start selling its product within this year.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Popular Souvenirs in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

What the Year of the Fire Horse Means for Your Chinese Zodiac Sign

Savvy Tokyo

Luxury Japanese Skincare: What’s Worth the Price Tag?

Savvy Tokyo

Must-know Women in Japanese Politics

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Yokote Kamakura Snow Festival: One of Japan’s Most Magical Winter Events

GaijinPot Blog

The Japanese Office Going Viral Thanks to Misstranslation

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ibaraki

GaijinPot Travel

Kitakagaya Art Town

GaijinPot Travel

My Experience with Ramadan in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Immersive Experience: Anemoia Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo