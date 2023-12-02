Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan issues tsunami alert after M7.7 quake hits off Philippines

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's weather agency issued a tsunami alert late Saturday for wide areas facing the Pacific including the prefectures of Chiba, Shizuoka and Kagoshima, after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.7 hit off the southern Philippine island of Mindanao.

In Davao, Philippines, an 8-centimeter tsunami was observed following the 11:37 p.m. quake, an official of the Japan Meteorological Agency said at a press conference early Sunday in Tokyo.

A tsunami warning was also issued for the coastal areas of Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental provinces, said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. Locals in the areas were told to evacuate to higher ground.

In Japan, the alert was issued for Miyako Island and the vicinity in Okinawa as well as other prefectures, including Aichi, Mie, Wakayama, Tokushima, Kochi and Miyazaki, the agency said.

However, there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage in the two countries.

While the institute put the quake at a magnitude of 6.9, it warned that "destructive tsunami is expected with life threatening wave heights."

The quake, which struck off the eastern coast of Mindanao, occurred at a depth of 32.8 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Japanese agency said other areas covered by the alert included the Izu island chain near Tokyo and the Ogasawara Islands in the Pacific Ocean, south of the Japanese capital.

Authorities in Japan and the Philippines warned the public to stay away from the coast until after the tsunami alerts are lifted.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Nov 27 – Dec 3

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Things to See and Do in Kumamoto City

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Osuzu

GaijinPot Travel

How to Find a Job in Japan When You Live Overseas

GaijinPot Blog

12 Christmas Cakes In Tokyo for Year-End 2023 Celebrations

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Marriage-Centered Dating Apps in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Narita or Haneda: Which airport should I fly into?

GaijinPot Blog

8 Great Christmas Markets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Art Aquarium Ginza

GaijinPot Travel

Why Autumn is My Favorite Season in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Where to Find Art, Design and Photography Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Hanayome Noren Train

GaijinPot Travel