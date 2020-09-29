Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Gov't eyes holding crown prince proclamation ceremonies in November

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government is considering holding ceremonies to celebrate Crown Prince Fumihito's ascent to first in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne possibly in mid-November, an official said.

The "Rikkoshi no rei" ceremonies, originally scheduled for April, have been postponed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The ceremonies are intended to proclaim the 54-year-old crown prince's new status, which he acquired after his brother, Emperor Naruhito, ascended the throne in May last year.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the government will make a final decision on a possible autumn staging of the ceremonies after assessing the spread of infections following the recent four-day holiday weekend this month.

If the government concludes it is possible to adopt the new schedule, it will convene a panel to determine the specific date, the official said.

It is expected that preparations for the proclamation ceremonies will take at least a month after the scheduling is confirmed.

Two events -- the "Rikkoshi Senmei no gi" ceremony to proclaim Crown Prince Fumihito's new status and the "Choken no gi" ceremony in which he will meet with the emperor and empress following the proclamation -- had been planned for April 19.

After the coronavirus began to spread in Japan, the government initially planned to reduce the number of guests at the ceremonies to about 50 from 350. But it eventually decided to reschedule them.

Since mid-August, the number of new cases of the coronavirus has been on a downward trend in Japan and the government has gradually relaxed a range of restrictions.

Following the proclamation ceremonies, the government is likely to start full-fledged discussions on how to ensure stable imperial succession.

The size of Japan's imperial family has been decreasing under the 1947 Imperial House Law that states only males in the paternal line can ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have one daughter, Princess Aiko, 18.

The emperor's enthronement in May left three heirs to the throne -- the crown prince, the crown prince's son Prince Hisahito, 13, and Prince Hitachi, 84, the uncle of the emperor.

The current law stipulates female members of the imperial family have to abandon their imperial status after they marry commoners.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, while still serving in his previous role as chief Cabinet secretary, told a parliamentary panel in February that the government plans to launch a full debate on the matter after the proclamation ceremonies.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Museums

TeamLab: Resonating Life in the Acorn Forest

GaijinPot Travel

Adventures

Is Europe On Your Travel Bucket List? What Is ETIAS And How To Apply

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Fall 2020 Makeup Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

8 New Vegan Foodie Options In Tokyo 2020

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

5 Best Websites for Finding Japanese Tutors Online

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet Of The Week #99: MyProtein Bars Found With Surprise Ingredient—Bugs

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

GaijinPot’s Guide to Go To Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 38, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Drag Shows You Can Watch Online from Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

8 Things You’ll Absolutely Miss After Leaving Japan

Savvy Tokyo