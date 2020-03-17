Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan considers postponing emperor's state visit to Britain

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Japanese government is considering postponing Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako's planned state visit to Britain this spring due to the spread of the new coronavirus, a source familiar with the matter said Monday.

It would have been the first overseas trip by the imperial couple since the emperor's enthronement in May.

The government is putting off a plan to send senior officials of the Imperial Household Agency to Britain late this month as part of preparations for the visit.

"It will be best for the emperor and empress to make their trip in conditions preferable to both Japan and Britain," the source said.

The pneumonia-causing virus has been spreading rapidly in Britain, with the number of confirmed infection cases exceeding 1,000 on Saturday.

Buckingham Palace said in January that the couple had accepted an invitation from Queen Elizabeth II to visit.

The Japanese government was saying preparations would be made for their visit between April and June.

The emperor and empress were scheduled to stay at Windsor Castle, 34 kilometers west of London, where the queen usually spends her private weekends.

In Japan, expectations are high for new imperial diplomacy as Emperor Naruhito is the first Japanese emperor to have studied abroad, at Britain's University of Oxford. His wife, Empress Masako, is a Harvard- and Oxford-educated former Japanese diplomat.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

If they are postponing this? What's next? Some event in Tokyo perhaps?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cosmetics

Top 5 Japanese Beauty Products To Save Your Skin From Wearing A Mask All-Day

Savvy Tokyo

Nara

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 21-22

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

ALT

What are ALTs’ Rights During the Coronavirus School Closures in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Ginkakuji (Silver Pavilion)

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #72: How Japanese Hear Rage Against The Machine Lyrics

GaijinPot Blog