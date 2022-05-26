Gov't preparing to resume foreign tourist entry in June

The Japanese government is making final arrangements to resume accepting foreign tourists in June, further relaxing its border controls imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.
Since March, Japan has been easing its COVID-19 border controls, planning to double the cap on overseas arrivals to 20,000 per day starting on June 1. The country will accept foreign tourists within the quota, the sources said.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce the plan Thursday at the earliest, they added.
As many advanced countries have eased COVID-19 restrictions after the peak of the Omicron variant, Japan has been the only member among the Group of Seven industrialized countries that continues to refuse entry to foreign tourists.
Japan on Tuesday began accepting small-scale tours for vaccinated tourists from the United States, Australia, Thailand and Singapore as a trial toward the resumption of foreign tourism.
The number of foreign visitors to Japan marked a record 31.88 million in the pre-pandemic year of 2019. Amid COVID-19 travel restrictions at home and abroad, however, the figure plunged to a record low of 245,900 in 2021.
Viewing tourism as a key driver of economic growth, Japan aims to attract up to 60 million foreign tourists in 2030.© KYODO
Rain Man
And there we have it. Opening the door slightly, but it’s nevertheless open to tourists. Details of vaccine requirements to come I’m sure, but as the previous article mentioned it looks to be off the table. Welcome (kinda, sorta) back to the world Japan. Next stop, getting my friends in for a knees up.
Cricky
Does that mean 14 people with Japanese heritage? Or 21? It really does not matter at the moment as 200 people at lest are going to be involved in shepherding them from the bus to the hotel. One cough and it’s a hotel room.
jansob1
Maybe they can get some tips from Koryo Tours on how to get them to visit Japan without experiencing anything but hotels and selected restaurants cleared of other customers. Can they keep their cellphones?
dagon
So the LDP directed stimulus cash to hotel, inn, and restaurant owners and their landlords while the staff were left without wages and many had to go job hunting or retrain.
Will they Japan Inc. try to lure them back with wage hikes?
All signs point to no
obladi
I totally support this. Japan had better embrace tourism, and, yes immigration.
Disco Biscuit
@dagon
All hospitality businesses registered as a gk or kk company received 80-100 percent subsidies to keep staff. So owners like me continued to keep staff throughout the pandemic - even as the owners received no income support.
like most owners my support money went mainly on rent to non-compassionate corporate owners with zero lee way for the situation that made the pandemic even more mentally draining for most
so glad to wake up to this news what ever form it takes , japans income and wealth in the last 15 has only been in this sector
thepersoniamnow
Judging from the initial campaign, you would assume that asian looking foreigners only were tested.
As a half I wouldn’t qualify :)
kurisupisu
Japan doesn’t fit the definition of an advanced country obviously.
Compare the US and the UK re ease of entry-Japan doesn’t even register.
Guided tourism as practised in authoritarian states is not normal tourism that Japan once had.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
This is good news !
By next Thursday we will get the details of requirements.
Bravo !
Michael Machida
Why not 61 million?
dagon
Nice anecdote and if true you are one of the good ones
However there was little compulsion to do so and most did not the evidence shows.
Thus as you said was mainly utilized to pay off rentiers.
Moskollo
And finally..