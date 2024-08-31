Japan rail disruption continues as tropical storm crawls eastward

Disruption to shinkansen bullet train services in Japan continued Saturday as slow-moving tropical storm Shanshan lingered in western Japan, causing heavy rain in wider parts of the country.

JR Central will continue suspending many trains on its Tokaido Shinkansen Line on Sunday, mainly affecting those who travel between Tokyo and Nagoya, the largest city in central Japan.

The company resumed services on the eastern section of the line between Tokyo and Mishima on Saturday afternoon but will again suspend operations along the section starting Sunday morning. Services between Mishima and Nagoya will remain suspended through Sunday.

JR West, which reduced the number of trains on the Sanyo Shinkansen Line connecting Shin-Osaka and Hakata on Saturday, said the service reduction will continue on Sunday, while JR Kyushu resumed its Kyushu Shinkansen services in the country's southwest on Saturday.

The storm was located off the Kii Peninsula in western Japan as of 6 p.m. Saturday, moving east at 15 kilometers per hour, with winds of up to 90 kph and an atmospheric pressure of 996 hectopascals at its center, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The agency warned central and eastern Japan areas could see torrential rain through Sunday due to humid air brought by the storm.

The storm is expected to weaken to a tropical depression by Tuesday, but the agency urged continued vigilance for landslides and flooding due to heavy rain.

