Japan to ease COVID border controls 'in stages' from June: Kishida

Japan will further ease in June border controls implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and bring them on par with other Group of Seven nations, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday.
The infection situation has been stabilizing in Japan and the government will consult with public health experts before reviewing the country's COVID-19 measures "in stages," Kishida said at a press conference in London, without giving further details.
Japan initially enforced an effective ban on the entry of nonresident foreign nationals late last year, drawing criticism at home and abroad that the measures were too strict.
The government has gradually been easing the rules, currently allowing up to 10,000 people a day to enter Japan. Visitors are limited to businesspeople, technical interns and students, while foreign tourists are still not allowed in.
Calls have been growing in the business circle for easing the travel restrictions. Members of a Japanese government panel recently said the country's travel controls should be normalized "as soon as possible."
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Japan had been keen to boost tourism as a driver of economic growth, with a goal in 2020 to attract 40 million foreign visitors.
Japan's strict border controls as well as similar measures by other countries amid the global health crisis, however, made the target unachievable.
In parallel with the nation's border controls, many Japanese people continue to wear masks even when outdoors, although it is not mandatory and a substantial portion of the population has received vaccines. In contrast, many people in the United States and Europe now walk outside mask-free, with some indoor settings including schools also not requiring masks.
Kishida was in Britain on the final leg of his eight-day tour that also took him to Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and Italy.
Prior to his meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Kishida called for investment in Japan as he aims to rejuvenate the Japanese economy.
"Invest in Kishida," the Japanese leader told an audience at the City of London, or London's primary financial district.
To achieve his goal of creating a new form of capitalism, Japan's revival as an international financial center is needed, Kishida said, pledging to boost investment in human resources, innovation, startups along with green and digital technology.
"I will promote bold monetary policy, flexible fiscal policy and growth strategies that would trigger private-sector investment," he said.
The yen's sharp depreciation has become a headache for resource-poor Japan.
Before the pandemic, Japan reaped the benefits of sharp gains in foreign tourists but with the strict border control steps in place, such tourists have been unable to enter the country to take advantage of the weak yen.© KYODO
Skeptical
I'm surprised that the article didn't go into much detail on the “Invest in Kishida” speech.
True that with applause, it looked to be around an hour long.
But most of the speech was about Japan. And Japan’s economic recovery.
Hence, more interest.
How you will feel about what Kishida said and his vision for Japan will largely depend upon your political affiliation, your feelings over the current economic situation, over your views of finance and economics, and . . . well, frankly, how your feel about Kishida himself. Not necessarily in that order.
But it is a long speech, so here is a transcript: https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/International-relations/Transcript-Japan-PM-Kishida-s-speech-in-London .
As you are reading the transcript (it’s actually worth reading), here are some things and themes to look for:
The theme of this year's G20 is "Recover Together, Recover Stronger." Japan and the G-20 are all in this together.
Introduction of a "new form of capitalism." “A stronger, more sustainable version of capitalism . . . to solve two crucial present-day challenges.” One is the "problem of economic externalities, such as widening inequality, climate change and issues deriving from urbanization." Second is the problem of authoritarian states. "Liberalism and democracy are under pressure from authoritarian regimes, including some that have achieved rapid economic growth . . . through unfair trade practices and other methods that ignore the rules of a liberal economy. We must make economies in democratic nations sustainable and inclusive in order to defend freedom and democracy.”
“You can invest in Japan with confidence. Invest in Kishida.” “Sustained growth; stable markets; and safe, reliable companies, products and services. This is why Japan is a 'buy.'"
The public sector will "draw out the power of the private sector as much as possible, while the private sector will make greater use of its capabilities to solve social problems that have until now been considered the domain of the public sector.”
“A major challenge for Japan is that . . . wage growth has been low. That has held back consumption and, by extension, overall economic growth. Japan must . . . ensure that wages rise alongside productivity. To do that, the government will introduce tax incentives that encourage employers to increase wages, and work with the private sector to create a social atmosphere in which it is normal and natural for pay to rise.”
“I intend to invest in people [by promoting] a shift from savings to investment . . . I will promote a bold and fundamental shift from savings to investment, in order to double people's incomes from asset investments.”
“In addition to renewable energy, we will utilize nuclear reactors with safety assurances to contribute to worldwide reduction of dependence on Russian energy . . . Japan will achieve its international commitments to carbon neutrality by 2050 and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 46% by 2030, while ensuring a stable energy supply. To achieve these goals, 150 trillion yen in new investments will be raised over the next decade through public-private collaboration, including 17 trillion yen in fiscal 2030.”
“Japan has financial assets of 2,000 trillion yen and corporate cash and deposits of 320 trillion yen . . . Investments which the private sector is hesitant to make due to uncertainties, should be elicited and made a pillar of the medium-term growth strategy.”
"[W]e will transform the state of public finances in two ways.” “First is single-year budgeting.” “Secondly . . . introducing incentives such as tax cuts now will lead to increased revenues in the future as the economy accelerates.”
“In order to realise the new form of capitalism. . . we need to revive Japan as an international financial centre.”“[T]hrough the "Doubling Asset-based Incomes Plan" . . . we will awaken 1,000 trillion yen, currently sitting dormant in savings accounts, so it can work to stimulate the market.”
Visionary? You decide.
