Japan unlikely to ask people to curb activities despite COVID spike

Japanese ministers said Thursday the government does not expect to ask people to curb social and economic activities again but will postpone a travel promotion campaign as the country faces its seventh wave of coronavirus infections in recent weeks.

Daishiro Yamagiwa, minister in charge of Japan's COVID-19 response, said at a meeting of a coronavirus expert panel that the government has no plan to rein in the public at this point and added, "We will appropriately respond to the spread of the virus by facilitating vaccination and utilizing testing."

For its part, the Tokyo metropolitan government raised the capital's COVID-19 alert to the highest of four levels.

Driven by the highly-transmissible BA.5 Omicron subvariant, Japan reported a day earlier a total of 94,493 new COVID-19 cases, approaching the peak of some 104,000 daily cases the country saw in February.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the occupancy rate of hospital beds has been rising but remains low on the whole, as are the numbers of deaths and people with severe symptoms.

A decision to postpone the start of a travel subsidy program from the first half of July was announced by Tetsuo Saito, Japan's tourism minister, in a blow to an industry that has been battered by the lack of travel due to the virus's spread.

To curb further spread of the virus through travel and socializing during the upcoming summer vacation period, the government is planning to request the country's 47 prefectures set up free COVID-19 testing sites at major stations and airports between Aug 5 and 18 so people who have not undergone a third vaccination, among others, can check their infection status.

The government also plans to accelerate the third round of vaccinations targeting those in their 20s and 30s while pushing forward with fourth shots to elderly people at care facilities.

The government is also considering a program to promote awareness of the need to ventilate indoor areas as people are driven into air-conditioned spaces by the hot summer weather, a factor that is believed to contribute to the spread of infections.

On Monday, Shigeru Omi, the head of a government COVID-19 panel of experts, said Japan "has no doubt entered" a seventh wave of coronavirus infections, but said there is no need to restrict activities at this stage.

