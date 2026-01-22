Weather agency warns of heavy snow, partial highway closures planned

Parts of Japan were hit by heavy snow on Wednesday, with the weather agency urging caution over traffic and transport disruptions as snowfall may intensify in areas stretching from northern to western regions through the weekend.

Heavy snowfall is likely along the Pacific coast in places that rarely see it, while areas along the Sea of Japan coast will experience even heavier snow on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The government urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, with some sections of highways, including on the Meishin Expressway and the Hokuriku Expressway, expected to be temporarily closed from Thursday as a precaution.

According to JR Central, the Tokaido Shinkansen Line connecting Tokyo and Osaka may experience delays on Thursday as trains will operate at reduced speeds.

Passengers are expected to see service cancellations and all-day delays on the Akita Shinkansen Line, with some local lines in northeastern Japan also to be suspended, JR East said.

Meanwhile, JR West said that services along the Sea of Japan coast and other areas will be suspended on Thursday for the entire day in expectation of heavy snow.

The city of Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, saw 20 centimeters of snow accumulation over a six-hour period through 10 p.m. Wednesday, while Hikone, a city by Lake Biwa in Shiga Prefecture, had 25 cm of snowfall over a six-hour period through 4 a.m. Thursday.

The agency has urged heightened caution over major traffic disruptions in the northern Kaga region of Ishikawa and in eastern Shiga.

In the 24 hours through 6 p.m. Thursday, the agency is forecasting as much as 100 cm of snowfall in the Hokuriku region in central Japan, 90 cm in the Chugoku region in the west and 70 cm in the Tohoku region in the northeast.

Hokkaido in the north as well as the Kanto-Koshinetsu region including Tokyo are expected to record 50 cm, while the Tokai region in central Japan will see 40 cm.

