 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Snow falls at JR Kanazawa Station in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture on Wednesday. Image: Kyodo
national

Weather agency warns of heavy snow, partial highway closures planned

1 Comment
TOKYO

Parts of Japan were hit by heavy snow on Wednesday, with the weather agency urging caution over traffic and transport disruptions as snowfall may intensify in areas stretching from northern to western regions through the weekend.

Heavy snowfall is likely along the Pacific coast in places that rarely see it, while areas along the Sea of Japan coast will experience even heavier snow on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The government urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, with some sections of highways, including on the Meishin Expressway and the Hokuriku Expressway, expected to be temporarily closed from Thursday as a precaution.

According to JR Central, the Tokaido Shinkansen Line connecting Tokyo and Osaka may experience delays on Thursday as trains will operate at reduced speeds.

Passengers are expected to see service cancellations and all-day delays on the Akita Shinkansen Line, with some local lines in northeastern Japan also to be suspended, JR East said.

Meanwhile, JR West said that services along the Sea of Japan coast and other areas will be suspended on Thursday for the entire day in expectation of heavy snow.

The city of Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, saw 20 centimeters of snow accumulation over a six-hour period through 10 p.m. Wednesday, while Hikone, a city by Lake Biwa in Shiga Prefecture, had 25 cm of snowfall over a six-hour period through 4 a.m. Thursday.

The agency has urged heightened caution over major traffic disruptions in the northern Kaga region of Ishikawa and in eastern Shiga.

In the 24 hours through 6 p.m. Thursday, the agency is forecasting as much as 100 cm of snowfall in the Hokuriku region in central Japan, 90 cm in the Chugoku region in the west and 70 cm in the Tohoku region in the northeast.

Hokkaido in the north as well as the Kanto-Koshinetsu region including Tokyo are expected to record 50 cm, while the Tokai region in central Japan will see 40 cm.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Hokkaido in the north as well as the Kanto-Koshinetsu region including Tokyo are expected to record 50 cm, while the Tokai region in central Japan will see 40 cm.

Thursday, in Tokyo? It is sunny, and weather forecast says sunny all day?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

winter

10 Fun Family Activities for Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

15 Japanese History Books to Read If You Want to Go Deeper

GaijinPot Blog

Beginner’s Guide to CBD in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Furukawa Art Museum and Tamesaburo Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Opinion

Country Pushing a ‘Foreigner Crisis’ Bids to Host the 2035 Rugby World Cup

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

Old Karuizawa Ginza Street

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog