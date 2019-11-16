Kansai Electric top executives received payoffs from local official

Kansai Electric Power Co's top executives received payoffs totaling 180 million yen from a former deputy mayor of a town hosting one of the company's nuclear power plants, sources close to the matter said.

The tax authorities' investigation found that the power company's Chairman Makoto Yagi, 69, President Shigeki Iwane, 66, and four other company officials received the money over a period of seven years through 2017 from the late deputy mayor of Takahama town, the sources said.

Kansai Electric's Takahama nuclear complex in Fukui Prefecture began operation in 1974. At its current capacity, with some of its four reactors undergoing a checkup, the facility generates about 20 percent of the utility's total output, according to the company.

The tax investigation also discovered that the former deputy mayor, Eiji Moriyama, who died at age 90 in March this year, received 300 million yen from a local construction company that was hired for projects at the Takahama plant as a commission for his role in awarding them part of the work.

Moriyama told the tax authorities before he died that he provided the money to Kansai Electric officials as a token of his appreciation for supporting the town which has relied heavily on the nuclear plant economically, the sources said.

Moriyama served as the deputy mayor from 1977 to 1987. Even after retiring from the town government, he was known for his relationship with the utility firm.

Kansai Electric's Yagi told Kyodo News on Thursday that Moriyama was an influential figure in the town and supportive of nuclear power.

"In that sense, we were acquainted," Yagi said, but declined to elaborate on the alleged payoffs.

Iwane admitted to having received gifts from Moriyama, but said he returned them upon deciding such ties with the former deputy mayor would be inappropriate.

The money in question was sent to the Kansai Electric officials' personal bank accounts or delivered directly to the company, the sources said, adding that some cash was brought to one of the officials in a bag containing confectionery.

Kansai Electric said late Thursday that some of its officials had received money and gifts from "a certain person," but all such gifts were kept only "temporarily" and had been returned.

The construction company in Takahama received at least 2.5 billion yen worth of work as part of the plant project between 2015 and 2018, related documents showed.

As early as the 1960s, Takahama had become desolate due to an exodus of young workers as the town along the Sea of Japan had few job opportunities.

While struggling to draw businesses to the area, the town decided to host a nuclear plant as a revenue source.

