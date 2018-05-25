M5.2 quake hits Nagano

A quake with a magnitude of 5.2 struck Nagano Prefecture on Friday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, adding that no tsunami warnings were issued.

According to local governments, there were no immediate reports of injury or property damage from the 9:13 p.m. quake, which registered upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7.

Bullet train services on the Joetsu Shinkansen Line were delayed up to six minutes due to brief power failure following the quake, according to East Japan Railway Co. No abnormalities were detected at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in neighboring Niigata Prefecture, operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.

The quake originated at a very shallow depth in the northern area of Nagano Prefecture, the agency said.

